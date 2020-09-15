Spotify Says Apple One Bundle Will Cause 'Irreparable Harm to Developer Community'

Apple today announced Apple One, a series of new subscription bundles that provide access to various Apple services at a combined monthly price.



In response, Spotify sent out statements (via Peter Kafka) to the press decrying Apple's anti-competitive behavior and calling on "competition authorities" to stop Apple before it is able to cause "irreparable harm" to developers.

Once again, Apple is using its dominant position and unfair practices to disadvantage competitors and deprive consumers by favoring its own services. We call on competition authorities to act urgently to restrict Apple's anti-competitive behavior, which if left unchecked, will cause irreparable harm to the developer community and threaten our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create, and connect.

There are three separate Apple One plans that start at $14.95 per month. The standard plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. Individually, these services would be priced at $21, so customers are saving $6 per month.

The Family Apple One plan includes ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple TV‌+, ‌Apple Arcade‌, and 200GB of ‌iCloud‌ storage for $19.95 per month, and all of the services can be shared among up to six family members. Individually, these services would be priced at $27.96.

The Premier Apple One plan, priced at $29.95 per month, includes ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple TV‌+, ‌Apple Arcade‌, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of ‌iCloud‌ storage, which can be shared among up to six family members. The Premier plan offers the greatest savings as these services would be priced at $54.94 individually.

Spotify has long been unhappy with ‌Apple Music‌ as it is installed by default on iPhones and it also does not require extra fees for customers who purchase a subscription on an Apple device. Spotify, meanwhile, has to pay Apple's 30 percent cut to provide access to a premium subscription purchase on an Apple device.