Apple Unveils New 8th-Gen 10.2-inch iPad With A12 Chip, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Support

Apple today unveiled a new eight-generation iPad with a powerful A12 Bionic chip that's 40 percent faster than the A11 and features double the graphics power.



Apple claims the new more affordable iPad is twice as fast as the top-selling Windows laptop, three times faster than the top selling Android tablet, and six times faster than the top-selling Chromebook.

It also supports Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Support, and gigabit-class LTE as an option.

The new iPad starts at $329, or $299 for education customers, and can be ordered today with availability starting Friday.

