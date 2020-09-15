Apple Fitness+ Comes With 3 Month Free Trial When Purchasing Apple Watch, But Best Buy Customers Get 6 Months

Apple today announced a new Fitness+ service which is set to launch later this year. Fitness+ is a fitness experience that was designed with the Apple Watch in mind, and it pairs fitness videos watched on the iPad, iPhone, or Apple TV with Apple Watch fitness measuring metrics.



Fitness+, accessible in the Fitness app on ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and ‌Apple TV‌, provides studio-style workouts across several workout categories including Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing, HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, and Mindful Cooldown. Users will be able to choose workout type, trainer, duration, and music, plus Apple will offer up custom recommendations.

All Apple Customers are eligible for a free one-month trial of Fitness+ when it launches, but those who purchase an Apple Watch Series 3 or later from Apple will get a free three-month trial.

Apple has an even sweeter deal in collaboration with Best Buy. Anyone who purchases an Apple Watch Series 3 or later from Best Buy will get six months of Fitness+ for free. My Best Buy members who already own an Apple Watch Series 3 or later can get two months of Fitness+ for free, with details available on Best Buy's website.

CVS Health is also offering access to Fitness+ for Aetna commercial and Caremark members, CVS Pharmacy ExtraCare retail customers, and CVS Health employees. Fitness+ is also included in Apple's Premier Apple One bundle plan, priced at $29.95 per month.

After the free trial, Fitness+ is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Purchasing the yearly plan offers savings of $40, dropping the price to $6.67 per month. Fitness+ is eligible for family sharing, so for the monthly price, up to six family members can access the guided workout options.

When it launches later this year, Fitness+ will be available in the United States, UK, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, and Ireland. Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with an ‌iPhone‌ 6s/iPhone SE or later.