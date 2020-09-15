'Apple One' Bundles Introduced With Apple Music, Apple TV+ and More, Pricing Starts at $14.95/Month

Apple today introduced new Apple One bundles for its services, allowing customers to subscribe to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and more for one set monthly price, starting at $14.95 per month in the United States.



There are three tiers of Apple One available, including Individual, Family, and Premier:

Individual: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month

Family: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month

Premier: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month

