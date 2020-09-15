'Apple One' Bundles Introduced With Apple Music, Apple TV+ and More, Pricing Starts at $14.95/Month
Apple today introduced new Apple One bundles for its services, allowing customers to subscribe to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and more for one set monthly price, starting at $14.95 per month in the United States.
There are three tiers of Apple One available, including Individual, Family, and Premier:
- Individual: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month
- Family: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month
- Premier: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month
This story is part of our ongoing coverage of Apple's virtual "Time Flies" event today. Refresh for more details and follow our live blog.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I'm already paying $2.99 for 200GB cloud, $14.99 for family music, and $4.99 for tv+.
I can get everything I currently have PLUS Arcade for $2 CHEAPER; or for $7 more, I get Arcade, News, and Fitness, and 10x more storage. All of which are $9.99 individually I believe? That seems like a pretty good deal to me!
What am I missing?