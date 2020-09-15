Apple Introduces Redesigned 10.9-Inch iPad Air With A14 Chip, All-Screen Design, Touch ID in Power Button, and USB-C

Apple today introduced a redesigned iPad Air with slimmer bezels, paving the way for an all-screen design similar to recent iPad Pro models. In addition, the new iPad Air is the first Apple device with Touch ID built into the power button.



The new iPad Air is powered by the new 5nm-based, six-core A14 Bionic chip for up to 40 percent faster performance and up to 30 percent faster graphics than the previous-generation iPad Air. This is the same chip that is expected to be used for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models, which will reportedly be introduced next month.

The device features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color gamut support. There are five colors available, including new Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue finishes.

Following in the footsteps of the iPad Pro, the new iPad Air features a USB-C port instead of a Lightning connector.

Pricing starts at $599 in the United States. Availability begins in October.