Apple Discontinues Higher-End Ceramic Apple Watch Models With Launch of Series 6

With the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple has discontinued the higher-end premium ceramic Apple Watch models that were previously available.



Apple Watch Series 6 materials include aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium, which was introduced last year, but no ceramic. The aluminum models come in silver, gold, and space gray, plus there are new blue and (PRODUCT)RED color options.

The stainless steel models are available in graphite, silver and gold, while the titanium models are available in space black and silver. Apple’s titanium Apple Watch models are now its most expensive, priced starting at $799 for a 40mm with the most inexpensive band.

Aluminum Apple Watch models are priced starting at $399, while stainless steel models are priced starting at $699. Apple also introduced the lower-cost Apple Watch SE, priced starting at $279, and the Apple Watch Series 3 continues to be available for $199.