Apple Unveils Apple Watch Series 6 With Blood Oxygen Monitoring and New Color Options

Apple today announced a new Apple Watch Series 6, sporting new features including blood oxygen monitoring and several new color options.



With Apple Watch Series 6, users will be able to measure your blood oxygen right from their wrist, thanks to advanced algorithms that measure the color of the wearer's blood to measure oxygen levels. It's possible to take a measurement manually in 15 seconds, plus it gives periodic background readings, including while the user sleeps.

The new Blood O2 feature will support research studies that explore asthma, heart failure, and flu/covid studies.

The Apple Watch Series 6 includes a new sixth-generation chip, with a dual-core processor based on Apple's A13 chip, which is 20 percent faster than the previous generation model.

In addition, the Series 6 has a 2.5x brighter outdoor always-on display, including an always-on altimeter.

Exclusive to the Series 6 is a new blue aluminum case, an updated classic gold stainless steel, and graphite stainless steel, and an Apple Watch PRODUCT(RED).

There are also new watch faces with the Series 6, including a Tachymeter, MeMoji, Stripe faces to show pride, team colors, and more.

watchOS 7 also brings sleep tracking and will also soon give users warnings for low VO2 Max levels.

