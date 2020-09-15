Apple Watch Powers Three New Health Studies Focused on Asthma, Heart Failure, and Early Detection of COVID-19

During its "Time Flies" event today, Apple announced that it is launching three new health research studies to learn how health metrics from the Apple Watch can help manage conditions that affect the heart and lungs.



First, to study how to better manage and control asthma using physiological signals from the Apple Watch, Apple said it is collaborating with pulmonary experts at the University of California, Irvine and health insurance provider Anthem.

Second, Apple said it is partnering with the University Health Network and the University of Toronto in Canada to learn more about how Apple Watch metrics including blood oxygen can be used to manage heart failure.

Third, Apple is partnering with investigators at the Seattle Flu Study and faculty at the University of Washington's School of Medicine to explore how changes in blood oxygen and heart rate can be early signals of the onset of influenza and COVID-19.

In addition, Apple and the government of Singapore today announced a partnership on the health initiative LumiHealth, which will encourage healthy lifestyle changes through technology. Launching in late October, the LumiHealth app will feature challenges designed to help users sleep better, move more, eat well, and live more mindfully.