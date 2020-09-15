Apple Watch SE and Series 6 Include 'Family Setup' for Pairing Multiple Watches to a Single iPhone

Apple today announced Family Setup for Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, describing the feature as a way for parents, guardians, and carers to pair Apple Watch models worn by others to a single iPhone.



Currently, every Apple Watch needs to pair with its own ‌iPhone‌, but Family Setup will allow users to pair watches for children or older members of their household who might not have their own iPhones.

Apple is pitching it as a new way for families to use Apple Watch in a novel way, allowing parents to specify who kids can call, and set up automatic location notifications.

Family Setup also includes a "Schooltime Mode," which sets up Do Not Disturb on kids' watches with restricted interaction and a special watch face.

This story is part of our ongoing coverage of Apple's virtual "Time Flies" event today. Refresh for more details and follow our live blog.