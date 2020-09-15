iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 Will Be Released September 16

Top Stories
Bloomberg: Apple Watch Series 6 With SpO2 Tracking and All-Screen iPad Air Coming at 'Time Flies' Event, Apple Silicon Macs by November
Apple is set to host a virtual event on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, and ahead of time, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has outlined his expectations for new product announcements both tomorrow and in the months to follow. Gurman, who has a very strong track record, reiterated that this Tuesday's event will be focused on the introduction of new Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air models, adding...
Top Stories: Apple's 'Time Flies' Event, iPhone 12 Rumors, A14X Mac Chip
It's almost here! Apple's annual September event is right around the corner, although it will certainly look a little different this year and might not include one of the major products we expect to see each year at this time. This week also saw new rumors about iPhone 12 launch plans, new developments in the dispute between Apple and Epic Games, and a rumor about the chip destined for the...
Leaker Suggests Apple Watch Series 6 Will Come in New Color, Devices Available From September 15
Proven leaker known as "L0vetodream" has today shared a range of information about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6, charging features, and product release dates. In a series of tweets teased earlier today, the leaker explained that the Apple Watch Series 6 would come in a new, unspecified color. new color for Apple Watch— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020 The iPhone 12 has...
Apple Updates AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 3A283
Apple today released new 3A283 firmware updates for the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro. The second-generation AirPods are being updated from the 2D15 firmware they were previously running, while the AirPods Pros are being updated from the 2D27 firmware they had installed previously. Apple does not provide details on what's included in refreshed firmware so we don't know what's ...
Alleged iPhone 12 Pro Chassis Shown Off in Video
Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is set to launch at some point in October, and ahead of the debut of the new iPhones, leaks have been picking up. We've seen a few components such as a display unit and a logic board, but a new video today allegedly features the chassis of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro. Shared by EverythingApplePro, the iPhone shell appears similar to dummy iPhone units that have been...
New AirPods Pro Firmware Introduces Spatial Audio Support and Automatic Switching
The new 3A283 firmware that Apple released for the AirPods Pro today appears to introduce support for Spatial Audio, a new feature coming to the higher-end AirPods with iOS 14. Multiple reports on Twitter and the MacRumors forums indicate that the firmware update adds a "Spatial Audio" option to the Control Center, which can be activated to enable the feature. Note that using Spatial Audio...
Kuo: iPhone 12 Lineup Won't Support 120Hz, 5.4-Inch Model Will Have Slightly Narrower Notch
iPhone 12 models will not support a 120Hz refresh rate due to battery life considerations, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today. Kuo expects the feature to debut on 2021 iPhones with lower-power LTPO display technology. In a research note obtained by MacRumors, Kuo added that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will feature a slightly narrower notch to adequately display information in the top-left...
Apple Registers Multiple 'Apple One' Domain Names Ahead of Tuesday's Event [Updated]
Just a day after strings in Apple's own Apple Music app for Android suggested that the company's upcoming subscription bundle will indeed be called "Apple One," Apple acted to register a number of domain names for the term. The move further indicates that Apple One is likely to be the marketing name for the bundles rather than a placeholder. While Apple will likely not end up using many of...
Former Apple Engineer Introduces Native Gmail Client for Mac With Multi-Account Support, System Notifications, and More
Neil Jhaveri, a former Apple engineer who worked on the company's default Mail app, has introduced a new Gmail client for macOS. Available in beta, Mimestream is a native app written in Swift and designed with AppKit and SwiftUI for a clean, stock appearance. Jhaveri says the app is designed to be fast, lightweight, and use a minimal amount of disk space. Mimestream uses the Gmail API...
iPhone 12 is Coming Later Than You Think [Updated]
Apple has confirmed that the upcoming iPhone 12 will be delayed. Apple has historically held all of its modern iPhone unveilings during the first few weeks of September, with iPhones launching soon after for the most part, but this year, the release will be pushed back. Although Apple announced an event on Tuesday, rumors have suggested that this event will not see the unveiling of the...
