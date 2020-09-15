Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides

Apple Releases iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Golden Masters to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the GM versions of upcoming iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates to developers for testing purposes, one week after seeding the eighth betas and over two months after unveiling the new software at the WWDC keynote.


Registered developers can download the betas over the air after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

‌iOS 14‌ introduces a redesigned Home Screen that supports widgets on iPhone for the first time, plus ‌widgets‌ have been redesigned and can now be customized in three sizes through the new ‌widgets‌ gallery.


An App Library shows all of the apps installed on an ‌iPhone‌ in one place, both in an icon view and in an alphabetical list. With all of the apps in the App Library, app icons and ‌Home Screen‌ pages can be hidden for a cleaner look.


Incoming phone calls and FaceTime calls no longer take up the entire ‌iPhone‌/iPad display, and Siri requests have also been minimized so summoning ‌Siri‌ doesn't monopolize the screen. ‌Siri‌ is smarter in ‌iOS 14‌ and can send audio messages, and dictation can now run on device. A Picture in Picture mode allows users to watch videos or use ‌FaceTime‌ while using other apps.

App Clips lets users take advantage of some app features without needing to download a full app, useful for quick actions like purchasing a coffee, making a restaurant reservation, or renting a scooter, where downloading an entire app would be a hassle. App Clips can be scanned from QR codes, NFC tags, or Apple-designed App Clip Codes, plus they can be shared in Messages or accessed from Safari.

In the Messages app you can now pin important conversations, use @mentions in group chats, and take advantage of inline replies to keep multi-person conversations better organized. There are new Memoji options and group chats can be assigned icons with photos, emoji, or Memoji.


The Health app supports the Apple Watch's new Sleep Tracking feature and there's a Health Checklist for managing health settings, and in the Weather app, there's more info on precipitation and severe weather events.

Cycling directions are available in the Maps app with directions incorporating elevation, how busy a street is, and stairs, plus for those who own electric vehicles, there are options for routes with EV charging stops.

Digital Car Keys let an ‌iPhone‌ be used in lieu of a physical key, a feature that's coming soon to BMWs, and CarPlay now lets users set wallpapers.

A new translate app provides text and voice translations to and from 11 languages, and there are tons of new privacy protections. Developers need to get user permission before accessing devices on a local network, limiting access to photos, and providing apps with approximate locations instead of exact locations.


Safari has a Privacy Report that lets you know which websites have trackers, and there are new icons on the Home screen that let you know when an app is using a camera or microphone. Third-party browser and mail apps can be set as default for the first time, and Apple added new AirPods capabilities.

As for the ‌iPad‌, the Apple Pencil can now be used in any text field, with handwritten text converted automatically to typed text thanks to the new Scribble feature.

There are tons more features in ‌iOS 14‌ and ‌iPadOS 14‌, so make sure to check out our iOS 14 roundup and our iPadOS 14 roundup for a full list of everything new. We've also highlighted all of the new feature tweaks and changes introduced with each beta iteration, and you can see the changes from beta 2, beta 3, and beta 4 in our beta 2, beta 3, beta 4, beta 5, beta 6, and beta 7 tidbits articles.

Beta 3 brought a new red Music icon, changes to the design of the Music Library in the Music app, a Clock widget, an updated Screen Time widget, while beta 4 added an Apple TV widget and improvements to search. Beta 5 introduced a larger Apple News widget option, a scrolling clock wheel for apps like Alarm Clock, an option to turn on Exposure Notifications, and a feature to better hide photo albums, while beta 6 added spatial audio settings and beta 7 added Dark Mode options for the rainbow wallpapers.

‌iOS 14‌ and ‌iPadOS 14‌ are available to registered developers and public beta testers at this time, with Apple planning to release the new software tomorrow.

Related Roundups: iOS 14, iPadOS 14

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
mollie319
28 minutes ago at 11:33 am
Also iOS 14 public GM release, just downloading and I'm on iOS 14 public beta 8
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Chris The Bipolarbear
24 minutes ago at 11:37 am
24hr from GM to release got to be. A first
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
GizmoDVD
25 minutes ago at 11:35 am


Also iOS 14 public GM release, just downloading and I'm on iOS 14 public beta 8

Public available?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Squuiid
17 minutes ago at 11:44 am


Just yesterday I installed iOS14 b from an iOS 13 jailbroken device, I wanted to install before the official release for just one single reason, the feature preventing tracking will not be in iOS 14 release AFAIK.

If you wrap it in tinfoil it won't track you either. My two cents.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
C DM
27 minutes ago at 11:34 am
Looks like it's basically the same build as iOS 14 beta 8.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
FilmIndustryGuy
12 minutes ago at 11:48 am
Nice! Now I can finally start to workout
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Bloomberg: Apple Watch Series 6 With SpO2 Tracking and All-Screen iPad Air Coming at 'Time Flies' Event, Apple Silicon Macs by November

Monday September 14, 2020 5:20 am PDT by
Apple is set to host a virtual event on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, and ahead of time, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has outlined his expectations for new product announcements both tomorrow and in the months to follow. Gurman, who has a very strong track record, reiterated that this Tuesday's event will be focused on the introduction of new Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air models, adding...
Read Full Article142 comments

Top Stories: Apple's 'Time Flies' Event, iPhone 12 Rumors, A14X Mac Chip

Saturday September 12, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
It's almost here! Apple's annual September event is right around the corner, although it will certainly look a little different this year and might not include one of the major products we expect to see each year at this time. This week also saw new rumors about iPhone 12 launch plans, new developments in the dispute between Apple and Epic Games, and a rumor about the chip destined for the...
Read Full Article24 comments

Leaker Suggests Apple Watch Series 6 Will Come in New Color, Devices Available From September 15

Sunday September 13, 2020 6:05 am PDT by
Proven leaker known as "L0vetodream" has today shared a range of information about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6, charging features, and product release dates. In a series of tweets teased earlier today, the leaker explained that the Apple Watch Series 6 would come in a new, unspecified color. new color for Apple Watch— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020 The iPhone 12 has...
Read Full Article125 comments

Apple Updates AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 3A283

Monday September 14, 2020 11:24 am PDT by
Apple today released new 3A283 firmware updates for the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro. The second-generation AirPods are being updated from the 2D15 firmware they were previously running, while the AirPods Pros are being updated from the 2D27 firmware they had installed previously. Apple does not provide details on what's included in refreshed firmware so we don't know what's ...
Read Full Article335 comments

Alleged iPhone 12 Pro Chassis Shown Off in Video

Friday September 11, 2020 3:47 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is set to launch at some point in October, and ahead of the debut of the new iPhones, leaks have been picking up. We've seen a few components such as a display unit and a logic board, but a new video today allegedly features the chassis of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro. Shared by EverythingApplePro, the iPhone shell appears similar to dummy iPhone units that have been...
Read Full Article144 comments

New AirPods Pro Firmware Introduces Spatial Audio Support and Automatic Switching

Monday September 14, 2020 12:22 pm PDT by
The new 3A283 firmware that Apple released for the AirPods Pro today appears to introduce support for Spatial Audio, a new feature coming to the higher-end AirPods with iOS 14. Multiple reports on Twitter and the MacRumors forums indicate that the firmware update adds a "Spatial Audio" option to the Control Center, which can be activated to enable the feature. Note that using Spatial Audio...
Read Full Article359 comments

Kuo: iPhone 12 Lineup Won't Support 120Hz, 5.4-Inch Model Will Have Slightly Narrower Notch

Monday September 14, 2020 8:31 am PDT by
iPhone 12 models will not support a 120Hz refresh rate due to battery life considerations, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today. Kuo expects the feature to debut on 2021 iPhones with lower-power LTPO display technology. In a research note obtained by MacRumors, Kuo added that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will feature a slightly narrower notch to adequately display information in the top-left...
Read Full Article496 comments

Apple Registers Multiple 'Apple One' Domain Names Ahead of Tuesday's Event [Updated]

Saturday September 12, 2020 7:35 am PDT by
Just a day after strings in Apple's own Apple Music app for Android suggested that the company's upcoming subscription bundle will indeed be called "Apple One," Apple acted to register a number of domain names for the term. The move further indicates that Apple One is likely to be the marketing name for the bundles rather than a placeholder. While Apple will likely not end up using many of...
Read Full Article105 comments

Former Apple Engineer Introduces Native Gmail Client for Mac With Multi-Account Support, System Notifications, and More

Thursday September 10, 2020 8:04 am PDT by
Neil Jhaveri, a former Apple engineer who worked on the company's default Mail app, has introduced a new Gmail client for macOS. Available in beta, Mimestream is a native app written in Swift and designed with AppKit and SwiftUI for a clean, stock appearance. Jhaveri says the app is designed to be fast, lightweight, and use a minimal amount of disk space. Mimestream uses the Gmail API...
Read Full Article175 comments

iPhone 12 is Coming Later Than You Think [Updated]

Thursday September 10, 2020 6:41 am PDT by
Apple has confirmed that the upcoming iPhone 12 will be delayed. Apple has historically held all of its modern ‌iPhone‌ unveilings during the first few weeks of September, with iPhones launching soon after for the most part, but this year, the release will be pushed back. Although Apple announced an event on Tuesday, rumors have suggested that this event will not see the unveiling of the...
Read Full Article