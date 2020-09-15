Apple Shipping New Apple Watches Without Power Adapter, but iPad Air Includes 20W USB-C Charger

Apple today announced the new Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE, and in an effort to cut down on packaging, Apple plans to ship the new Apple Watch models without power adapters for the first time.



The new Apple Watches continue to ship with a 1m Magnetic Charging Cable, but the 5W power adapter that used to come with a watch is not included in the box.

Rumors have suggested that Apple also plans to eliminate the power adapter from iPhone models as well to save money because of the expense of 5G, and the removal of the power adapter from the Apple Watch box seemingly confirms these plans.

The new iPad Air that was announced today will continue to ship with a power adapter, however. It includes a new 20W USB-C power adapter that works with the new USB-C port that replaces the Lightning port.



The eighth-generation low-cost ‌iPad‌ also comes with the same 20W power adapter along with a USB-C to Lightning cable for charging purposes.

The new Apple Watch models and the eighth-generation ‌iPad‌ can be purchased from Apple starting today, while the ‌iPad‌ Air will be available in October.