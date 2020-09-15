Guides
Apple Refreshes Online Store With New Apple Watch Bands and iPad Cases

by

Along with new Apple Watch and new iPad models announced today, Apple has released a collection of new bands and cases on Apple.com.

To start, Apple is selling the new Solo Loop for $49.00 in Pink Citrus, Deep Navy, Cyprus Green, Ginger, (PRODUCT)RED, Black, and White.


This band comes in eighteen total size options for an "ultracomfortable" fit, since it lacks any traditional buckle or clasp mechanism. To find your best fit, Apple provides a printable tool on its website.

Next is the Braided Solo Loop, which is constructed with a recycled yarn and available for $99.00. Colors include Atlantic Blue, Inverness Green, Pink Punch, (PRODUCT)RED, and Charcoal.


You'll find the same need to determine your exact sizing before a purchase on the Braided Solo Loop, and both bands are available to purchase today.

Shoppers should note that the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop are optimized for Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or newer. Sizes one through nine work with 40mm cases, and sizes four through 12 work with 44mm cases.

While these new bands should technically fit on the equivalent 38 and 42 mm casings from Series 3 and earlier, you may have to size up a bit to account for the slightly smaller casing if you want to use one of these bands with an older watch.

The classic Sport Band ($49.00) comes in five new colors: Ginger, Cyprus Green, Deep Navy, Pink Citrus, and (PRODUCT)RED.


You'll find seven new Sport Loop ($49.00) colors as well: Kumquat, Deep Navy, Plum, Inverness Green, Charcoal, (PRODUCT)RED, and Cream.


Nike Sport Bands are now available in Blue Black/Bright Mango, Obsidian Mist/Black, and Spruce Aura/Vapor Green. Nike Sport Loops now come in Purple Pulse, Obsidian Mist, and Spruce Aura.


Apple reworked the leather band into a new Leather Link ($99.00) style, and it's sold in Baltic Blue, California Poppy, Saddle Brown, and Black. Modern Buckle ($149.00) bands are now offered in Garnet, Scarlet, and Pink Citrus. The previous version of the Leather Loop also now comes in Diver Blue.


There are eight new Hermès options: Fauve Barénia Leather Attelage Double Tour, Fauve Barénia Leather Attelage Single Tour, Rouge Piment Swift Leather Single Tour, Jaune Ambre Swift Leather Single Tour, Bambou Swift Leather Single Tour, Navy Swift Leather Single Tour, Anémone Swift Leather Single Tour, and Noir Swift Leather Single Tour Deployment Buckle.


Lastly for Apple Watch bands, Apple updated the Milanese Loop ($99.00) in Gold and Graphite.


For the new 8th generation ‌iPad‌, Apple is offering the Smart Cover in Pink Citrus, Deep Navy, and Cyprus Green. The Smart Folio for the new 4th generation ‌iPad‌ Air is sold in the same colors.

Be sure to read up on our full coverage of today's event by checking out posts on the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad, and iPad Air.

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
HoosBruce
20 minutes ago at 01:11 pm
Prices for these are just absurd. $99 for braided loop? lololol
Avatar
WiiDSmoker
21 minutes ago at 01:09 pm
I'd buy a ton of these watch bands if they were priced fairly. I'll continue buying knockoffs on Amazon
Avatar
citysnaps
4 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
Looking forward to checking out the braided loop bands!
Avatar
topgunn
10 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
I love how Apple is preconditioning us all. When you go to print out the band sizing tool, to make sure you have printed it at the correct size, there is a handy box where you place your credit card to make sure it is scaled right. I feel like Apple should go ahead and say, "Since you already have your credit card out..."
