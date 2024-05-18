iFixit Shares 13-Inch iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro Teardown Video

The popular repair website iFixit today shared a video with teardowns of the new 13-inch iPad Pro and the Apple Pencil Pro. The website praised the inclusion of adhesive pull tabs for the battery cells in the new iPad Pro, as they make repairs easier.

We already shared another iPad Pro teardown video , so the look inside the Apple Pencil Pro is the novel aspect here. Key hardware changes introduced with the Apple Pencil Pro include a gyroscope that allows you to rotate the accessory for precise control of shaped pen and brush tools, and a haptic engine that vibrates for certain actions. You can also track the location of the Apple Pencil Pro in the Find My app.

Apple Pencil Pro is priced at $129 in the U.S. and launched on Wednesday.