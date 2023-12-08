What's Next for the iPad Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil

by

The iPad lineup is getting a major overhaul in 2024, with Apple introducing two new iPad Pro models and two new iPad Air models. To go along with the new iPads, Apple plans to debut updated versions of both the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil.

2021 Magic Keyboard Blue

Magic Keyboard

Apple is overhauling the Magic Keyboard, introducing a sturdier frame that's made from aluminum rather than the more malleable polyurethane material that the current version is crafted from.

magic keyboard yellow 1
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the aluminum design will allow an ‌iPad‌ and Magic Keyboard combo to more closely resemble one of Apple's MacBooks, which are also made from aluminum.

The frame and the area around the keyboard will be made from aluminum, while the exterior shell will have the same silicone cover material. Apple also plans to implement a larger trackpad that more closely resembles the trackpad of the MacBook to better mirror the experience of typing on and navigating on a Mac.

With Apple planning to adopt more premium materials for the Magic Keyboard, there is a chance that it could be more expensive than the current version, which is priced starting at $299.

Apple makes the Magic Keyboard in two sizes at the current time, and the accessory comes in either black or white. There hasn't been word on whether color options will change.

In 2024, the ‌iPad Air‌ is expected to come in both 10.9 and 12.9-inch sizes, while the next ‌iPad Pro‌ will be sized somewhere around 11.1 inches and 13 inches. The Magic Keyboards that Apple has in the works will likely fit both the ‌iPad Pro‌ and the ‌iPad Air‌, as the current 11-inch Magic Keyboard works for the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and the 10.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌.

Apple Pencil

While Apple introduced a USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌ in November that is technically the third ‌Apple Pencil‌ to date, it is considered a lower-end, more affordable ‌Apple Pencil‌ because it lacks key features like pressure sensitivity.

black and white apple pencil feature
Apple is working on a "true" third-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ that will be a full successor to the second-generation model. There have been a few ‌Apple Pencil‌ rumors over the last three years, but it's not entirely clear what we can expect or if what we've heard is accurate at this point.

In June 2020, leaker Mr. White said that the next-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ would be available in black and white, but this rumor has not been repeated since. All ‌Apple Pencil‌ models to date have been white.

Leaker Majin Bu said in October that the ‌Apple Pencil‌ could feature interchangeable magnetic tips for different activities like drawing, painting, and technical sketches, but that rumor was in reference to the now-released USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌ and it may have been inaccurate.

Apple in 2020 patented a color sensing technology that would let the ‌Apple Pencil‌ sample colors from the environment, and that would be an interesting addition, but we don't know if that functionality will make it into an ‌Apple Pencil‌.

Launch Date

The ‌iPad Air‌ and the ‌iPad Pro‌ are expected to get a refresh in early 2024, right around the March timeframe, so we could see the new Magic Keyboard and ‌Apple Pencil‌ at the same time.

Apple is expected to hold a spring event to introduce the new iPads and possibly the accessories.

Tags: Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil Guide
Related Forum: iPad Accessories

Top Rated Comments

tweaknmod Avatar
tweaknmod
9 minutes ago at 04:51 pm
I love this site, but please stop stating rumours as if they were facts.

“Apple is overhauling the Magic Keyboard…”

This is a rumour, not a fact. Please present it as such - throughout the article.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16 4 Web Push

Apple Confirms Governments Using Push Notifications to Surveil Users

Wednesday December 6, 2023 5:06 am PST by
Unidentified governments are surveilling smartphone users by tracking push notifications that move through Google's and Apple's servers, a US senator warned on Wednesday (via Reuters). In a letter to the Department of Justice, Senator Ron Wyden said foreign officials were demanding the data from the tech giants to track smartphones. The traffic flowing from apps that send push notifications...
Read Full Article137 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.2 Will Add These 12 New Features to Your iPhone

Friday December 1, 2023 12:19 pm PST by
iOS 17.2 has been in beta testing for over a month, and it should be released to all users in a few more weeks. The software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones, including the dozen that we have highlighted below. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in mid-December. To learn about even more features coming in the update, check out our full list. Journal ...
Read Full Article
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New AirPods Pro 2 Firmware

Tuesday December 5, 2023 11:28 am PST by
Apple today released new firmware update for both the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2. The new firmware is version 6B34, up from the 6B32 firmware introduced in November. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware beyond "bug fixes and other improvements," so it is unclear what's new in the update, but prior software releases ...
Read Full Article76 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue

'All-Screen' iPhone Under-Display Camera Enters Development

Wednesday December 6, 2023 2:03 am PST by
Apple's Korean suppliers have begun developing smartphone under-display cameras (UDC), paving the way for the first iPhone with a true "all-screen" appearance. According to The Elec, LG Innotek has entered the preliminary development of the UDC, which sits under the display and does not result in a visible hole in the panel when the camera is not in use. A UDC differs from a typical front ...
Read Full Article104 comments
iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 May Reuse Existing iPhone 14 Battery

Wednesday December 6, 2023 1:17 pm PST by
Recently, MacRumors has received details on the battery currently being tested on the upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE, and the information corroborates previous findings in relation to the device. The iPhone SE 4, known by its device identifier D59, is expected to use the exact same battery found in the base model iPhone 14. Partially assembled prototypes of the next iPhone SE have been ...
Read Full Article89 comments
12

Apple to Launch Two iPad Air and Two OLED iPad Pro Models Early Next Year

Wednesday December 6, 2023 9:53 am PST by
To boost falling iPad sales, Apple has a major refresh planned for the iPad lineup in early 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple plans to debut new iPad Air and iPad Pro models, both of which will feature notable changes. The iPad Air will come in two sizes like the iPad Pro for the first time. The smaller model will continue to measure in at 10.9 inches, but the larger version...
Read Full Article121 comments
New iOS 17

iOS 17.2 Release Notes: All New Features for Your iPhone

Wednesday December 6, 2023 7:17 am PST by
Apple has shared the full release notes for iOS 17.2, which is in the final stage of beta testing and should be released to the public next week. iOS 17.2 includes a long list of new features and changes, including a Journal app, spatial video recording on iPhone 15 Pro models, several improvements to the Messages and Weather apps, a Favorite Songs playlist in Apple Music, and more. iOS...
Read Full Article
magsafe blue 2

iOS 17.2 Brings Qi2 Support to iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Models

Tuesday December 5, 2023 11:04 am PST by
The iOS 17.2 update that Apple is set to release to the public in the near future will bring support for the next-generation Qi2 wireless charging standard to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models. Qi2 was mentioned in the release notes for the RC version of the update that came out today. With the addition of support for the new standard, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models will work with Qi2...
Read Full Article32 comments