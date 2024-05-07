Here's the Apple Pencil Lineup With New Pro Model

With the launch of the refreshed iPad Air and iPad Pro models, Apple introduced a new "Apple Pencil Pro." No ‌Apple Pencil‌ options have been discontinued, which means there are now four total Apple Pencils to choose from.



While the updated ‌iPad Pro‌ and ‌iPad Air‌ are compatible with the ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro and the USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌, they do not work with the ‌Apple Pencil‌ 2. Older iPads are also not able to work with the ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro.



Apple Pencil Pro

M4 ‌iPad Pro‌

M2 ‌iPad Air‌

Apple Pencil USB-C

M4 ‌iPad Pro‌

‌M2‌ ‌iPad Air‌

12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ (4th gen and later)

11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ (1st gen and later)

‌iPad Air‌ (4th and 5th gen)

iPad mini (6th gen)

Apple Pencil 2

12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th gen)

11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th gen)

‌iPad Air‌ (4th and 5th gen)

‌iPad mini‌ (6th gen)

Apple Pencil 1

12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ (1st and 2nd gen)

10.5-inch ‌iPad Pro‌

9.7-inch ‌iPad Pro‌

‌iPad Air‌ (3rd gen)

‌iPad mini‌ (5th gen)

iPad (6th gen and later)

The ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro and the ‌Apple Pencil‌ 2 are both priced at $129, while the ‌Apple Pencil‌ 1 is priced at $99 and the ‌Apple Pencil‌ USB-C is $79.

Compared to older ‌Apple Pencil‌ models, the ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro supports squeeze gestures, roll gestures, haptic feedback, and Find My.