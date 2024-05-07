Here's the Apple Pencil Lineup With New Pro Model

Apple's "Let Loose" Event: Follow along with our live blog.

With the launch of the refreshed iPad Air and iPad Pro models, Apple introduced a new "Apple Pencil Pro." No ‌Apple Pencil‌ options have been discontinued, which means there are now four total Apple Pencils to choose from.

Apple Pencil Pro
While the updated ‌iPad Pro‌ and ‌iPad Air‌ are compatible with the ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro and the USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌, they do not work with the ‌Apple Pencil‌ 2. Older iPads are also not able to work with the ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro.

Apple Pencil Pro

  • M4 ‌iPad Pro‌
  • M2 ‌iPad Air‌

Apple Pencil USB-C

  • M4 ‌iPad Pro‌
  • ‌M2‌ ‌iPad Air‌
  • 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ (4th gen and later)
  • 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ (1st gen and later)
  • ‌iPad Air‌ (4th and 5th gen)
  • iPad mini (6th gen)

Apple Pencil 2

  • 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th gen)
  • 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th gen)
  • ‌iPad Air‌ (4th and 5th gen)
  • ‌iPad mini‌ (6th gen)

Apple Pencil 1

  • 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ (1st and 2nd gen)
  • 10.5-inch ‌iPad Pro‌
  • 9.7-inch ‌iPad Pro‌
  • ‌iPad Air‌ (3rd gen)
  • ‌iPad mini‌ (5th gen)
  • iPad (6th gen and later)

The ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro and the ‌Apple Pencil‌ 2 are both priced at $129, while the ‌Apple Pencil‌ 1 is priced at $99 and the ‌Apple Pencil‌ USB-C is $79.

Compared to older ‌Apple Pencil‌ models, the ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro supports squeeze gestures, roll gestures, haptic feedback, and Find My.

Tags: Apple Pencil Guide, May 2024 Apple Event
Related Forum: iPad Accessories

Top Rated Comments

Razorpit Avatar
Razorpit
1 hour ago at 09:00 am
What a disaster. Hate to be “that guy” but this is the very thing Steve was against when he came back. The worst thing you can do is confuse the heck out of your customer.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
1 hour ago at 09:00 am
What a mess...
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TriBruin Avatar
TriBruin
55 minutes ago at 09:05 am
Am I reading this correctly, my current Apple Pencil 2 is not support on the M4 iPad Pro? Why Apple Why?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
57 minutes ago at 09:03 am
That’s simply ridiculous.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Blackstick Avatar
Blackstick
55 minutes ago at 09:05 am
“What pencil do I need?”

That depends, can I see your iPad or do you have the serial number?

Total failure.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
54 minutes ago at 09:07 am

What a disaster. Hate to be “that guy” but this is the very thing Steve was against when he came back. The worst thing you can do is confuse the heck out of your customer.
They kind of fixed the ipad lineup… but did the opposite with the pencil lineup.

A regular consumer going to buy Apple Pencil is just going to think what the….

They should have a regular and a Pro… and stop.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

