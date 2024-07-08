Apple Pencil With USB-C Now Available in Apple's Refurbished Store in These Countries

Apple today added the lower-cost Apple Pencil with a USB-C port to its online refurbished store for the first time in select European countries, including Austria, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK.



The refurbished model is discounted by around 15% in each country. For example, pricing is set at £69 in the UK, down from £79 brand new.

Originally released in November 2023, the lower-cost Apple Pencil has a similar design as the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Pencil Pro, but with a USB-C port hidden under a sliding cap for charging and pairing with a USB-C cable. It attaches magnetically to any iPad with a USB-C port, but it does not support wireless charging or wireless pairing. It also lacks pressure sensitivity and a double-tap gesture for switching between drawing tools.

Apple says its refurbished products undergo full functionality testing, and are subject to a thorough cleaning process and inspection. The refurbished Apple Pencils are repackaged in a plainer white box with a refurbished label.

Availability of the refurbished USB-C Apple Pencil will likely extend to the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries within the next few weeks.