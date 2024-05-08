Apple Created These Five Different Designs for Apple Pencil Pro's Box

In addition to new features like a squeeze gesture, gyroscope, and Find My support, it turns out that the Apple Pencil Pro has a fun packaging twist.



As noted by Arun Maini and Nikias Molina, Apple has created five different box designs for the Apple Pencil Pro, each with the word "Pro" in a unique style. When you buy an Apple Pencil Pro, you will receive one of the five boxes at random.

Thought this was pretty fun The Apple Pencil Pro has 5 different types of box and you have no idea which you'll get when you order it Also each one has the word "Pro" on it in some shape or form pic.twitter.com/1QQO5akZWW — Arun Maini (@Mrwhosetheboss) May 8, 2024

Key new features of the Apple Pencil Pro include the ability to squeeze the accessory to bring up a tool palette, a gyroscope that allows users to roll the Apple Pencil Pro for precise control of shaped pen and brush tools, haptic feedback for certain actions, and the ability to find the Apple Pencil in the Find My app if it is misplaced.

Priced at $129, the Apple Pencil Pro is only compatible with the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models announced this week. The first-generation Apple Pencil, second-generation Apple Pencil, and lower-cost Apple Pencil with a USB-C port all remain available, making the Apple Pencil lineup more complex than ever for the time being.

You can order the Apple Pencil Pro now, and it launches May 15.