iPad Accessory Integration Becomes the EU's Next Regulatory Feud With Apple

iPadOS is now under formal scrutiny by the European Commission to determine whether it complies with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA).



The announcement by the European Commission marks the next step in its regulatory oversight of Apple, following the iPadOS designation as a "gatekeeper" platform in April 2024. The classification was part of a broader effort to apply the newly enforced DMA, aimed at limiting the dominance of major tech firms and promoting fair competition across the European Union.

The regulations outline obligations for "gatekeepers," mandating these companies to open up their software ecosystems to ensure a level playing field. In a press release (via Reuters), the European Commission explained:

Apple must, among others, allow users to set the default web browser of their choice on iPadOS, allow alternative app stores on its operating system, and allow accessory devices, like headphones and smart pens, to effectively access iPadOS features.

Apple has already made a series of changes to iPadOS in the European Union to comply with regulations, and the Commission is now assessing the sufficiency of these changes. For example, iPadOS 18 will allow users in the European Union to install third-party app stores—referred to as "app marketplaces" by Apple—and set an alternative web browser as the default.

However, questions remain about Apple's compliance with the DMA's stipulations for accessory interoperability. The DMA states that platforms must support "accessory ecosystems like headphones and smart pens," allowing these third-party devices to work effectively with core operating system functions.

While the iPad supports a wide range of headphones and styluses, the integration for accessories like the AirPods and Apple Pencil remains considerably more seamless and feature-rich compared to third-party alternatives, offering capabilities such as automatic device switching and pressure sensitivity.

Apple may try to argue that its current level of support for third-party accessories already meets the requirements of the DMA. Under the provisions of the DMA, violations could lead to significant penalties, potentially amounting to 10% of the company’s global annual turnover. The final judgement is expected to be published next year.