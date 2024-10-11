iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro Used to Design Seven NHL Goalie Masks Shown in This New Ad

Apple today shared a new ad that highlights how artists used the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro to design personalized artwork for seven NHL goalie masks being worn during the 2024-25 season. The artwork was then hand painted onto the masks.

The goalie masks were created for Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins, Jacob Markström of the New Jersey Devils, Stuart Skinner of the Edmonton Oilers, Sam Montembeault of the Montréal Canadiens, Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators, Joseph Woll of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks.

NHL goalies have worn personalized masks for decades, but this is the first time that Apple has advertised becoming involved with the creative process.

More details about this "Made on iPad" campaign are available on the NHL's website.

The latest NHL season kicked off earlier this month.