How to Use Instant Markup to Quickly Edit Screenshots in iOS 11

Using Instant Markup



Press the Home button and the sleep/wake button simultaneously to capture a screenshot.

A preview of the screenshot will pop up in the lower left of the display. Tap it to open up the Instant Markup interface. You'll have about five seconds before it disappears.

Use a finger to adjust the blue outline if you want to crop your image.

Choose a pen/marker/pencil and a color and then draw with a finger or the Apple Pencil (on iPad Pro) to edit your screenshot.



Saving, Sharing, or Deleting an Edited Screenshot



To save a photo or delete it, tap the "Done" button in the upper left of the iPad's display and then choose the appropriate option.

To share, tap on the Share Sheet icon at the upper right of the display, which will pop up icons to share the screenshot in an iMessage, email, or social network.

The Share Sheet also includes options to save the screenshot to the Files app, add it to the Photos app, and more.



