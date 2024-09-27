USB-C Apple Pencil Now Available Refurbished in Three More Countries

Apple today added the lower-cost Apple Pencil with a USB-C port to its online refurbished store for the first time in three more countries: Australia, Japan, and Singapore. Availability first began in the U.S., Canada, and some European countries in July.



The refurbished model is discounted by around 15% in each country. For example, pricing is set at $119 in Australia, down from $139 brand new.

Originally released in November 2023, the lower-cost Apple Pencil has a similar design as the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Pencil Pro, but with a USB-C port hidden under a sliding cap for charging and pairing with a USB-C cable. It attaches magnetically to any iPad with a USB-C port, but it does not support wireless charging or wireless pairing. It also lacks pressure sensitivity and a double-tap gesture for switching between drawing tools.

Apple says its refurbished products undergo full functionality testing, and are subject to a thorough cleaning process and inspection. The refurbished Apple Pencils are repackaged in a plainer white box with a refurbished label.