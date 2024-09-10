Apple Releases New Firmware for Apple Pencil Pro
Apple today released a firmware update for the Apple Pencil Pro that launched alongside the iPad Pro models earlier this year. The new firmware has a version number of 0.1.40, up from the prior 0.1.33 firmware.
There is no word on what features, fixes, or updates might be included in the new firmware, and Apple does not offer release notes for Apple Pencil software releases. You'll want to attach the Apple Pencil Pro to your iPad to get it to initiate an update.
The Apple Pencil Pro is Apple's newest Apple Pencil, and it adds several new features that were not available in prior models like squeeze gestures, barrel roll, haptic feedback, and Find My integration.
The $129 Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the M2 iPad Air models and the M4 iPad Pro models.
