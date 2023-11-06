Hands-On With the New USB-C Apple Pencil

by

Apple last week began shipping out the new USB-C Apple Pencil, so we thought we'd check it out for MacRumors readers who might be interested in purchasing one. The USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌ is compatible with all iPads that have a USB-C port and that are running iOS 17.1 or later.

When it comes to design and feel, the USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌ is much like the second-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌, featuring a matte finish and a flat side where it can attach to the iPad, but it's worth noting that it's shorter. Unlike the ‌Apple Pencil‌ 2, it is not able to pair with an ‌iPad‌ automatically, and you'll need a USB-C cable for pairing purposes.

If you pull on the bottom of the ‌Apple Pencil‌, you'll reveal a USB-C port, but Apple does not include a cable so you will need to use your own. Pairing can be done by attaching a USB-C to USB-C cable to the ‌iPad‌ and the USB-C port.

Though the USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌ can be placed on the top of the ‌iPad‌ thanks to the magnetic connection, it is not able to charge magnetically like the ‌Apple Pencil‌ 2. As with pairing, charging is done via USB-C.

The USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌ is the most affordable ‌Apple Pencil‌ option at $79, but it lacks Double Tap for swapping tools, and there is no pressure sensitivity for varying line thickness. It does support tilt functionality and the ‌Apple Pencil‌ Hover gesture that's available on the M2 ‌iPad‌ models.

What do you think of the USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌? Let us know in the comments.

osofast240sx
osofast240sx
1 hour ago at 11:56 am
I have two kids that are homeschooled. They currently use the iPad 10th generation. This new pencil replaces the logitech crayon for sure. Which would be a significant upgrade. This is specifically targeted to the education market.
RottenAddict
RottenAddict
56 minutes ago at 12:04 pm
You know everyone talked so much smack about the old design they redesigned it to this. Honestly I thought it was pretty trick that you could plug it into the iPad for 15 seconds and get 20 mins of battery out of it if you forgot to charge it. Didn’t need to bring a cable with you, just the iPad and a case that held the pencil.

Kinda feel the same about the Magic Mouse. Is it that big of a deal to plug it in every couple months while you’re not using it. It’s a wireless mouse anyways who is going to use it plugged in.
erikkfi
erikkfi
54 minutes ago at 12:07 pm
Nice video. I really think this Pencil exists for education customers. Still, do you know how hard it would be for kids to keep track of a Pencil, let alone a cable they need to pair and charge it? It's a little sad to see what UX foibles Apple is comfortable with in the name of preserving margin.
boss.king
boss.king
48 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
This is such a weird, bad product. The charging solution is awkward, the price isn't nearly low enough to justify the compromises, and it further complicates the already convoluted iPad buying process.

They should have planned ahead with their designs to make all iPads compatible with the 2nd gen Pencil, dropped it's price to $80, and then launched an actually improved 3rd gen that's backwards compatible. There's no need for this confused 1.5 gen to exist.
Spock
Spock
43 minutes ago at 12:18 pm

Soooooo, it begs the question - what is the point in this stupid device that is a worse product than its predecessor?
This is not a replacement for the Apple Pencil 2, this is a lower cost Apple Pencil with USB-C charging.
