Hands-On With the New USB-C Apple Pencil

Apple last week began shipping out the new USB-C Apple Pencil, so we thought we'd check it out for MacRumors readers who might be interested in purchasing one. The USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌ is compatible with all iPads that have a USB-C port and that are running iOS 17.1 or later.

When it comes to design and feel, the USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌ is much like the second-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌, featuring a matte finish and a flat side where it can attach to the iPad , but it's worth noting that it's shorter. Unlike the ‌Apple Pencil‌ 2, it is not able to pair with an ‌iPad‌ automatically, and you'll need a USB-C cable for pairing purposes.

If you pull on the bottom of the ‌Apple Pencil‌, you'll reveal a USB-C port, but Apple does not include a cable so you will need to use your own. Pairing can be done by attaching a USB-C to USB-C cable to the ‌iPad‌ and the USB-C port.

Though the USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌ can be placed on the top of the ‌iPad‌ thanks to the magnetic connection, it is not able to charge magnetically like the ‌Apple Pencil‌ 2. As with pairing, charging is done via USB-C.

The USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌ is the most affordable ‌Apple Pencil‌ option at $79, but it lacks Double Tap for swapping tools, and there is no pressure sensitivity for varying line thickness. It does support tilt functionality and the ‌Apple Pencil‌ Hover gesture that's available on the M2 ‌iPad‌ models.

What do you think of the USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌? Let us know in the comments.