Apple Releases New Firmware for USB-C Apple Pencil
Apple today released the first firmware update for the USB-C Apple Pencil that came out last week. The new firmware has a version number of 10M5164.
There is no word on what features, fixes, or updates might be included in the updated firmware, and Apple does not provide release notes for Apple Pencil software releases.
The USB-C Apple Pencil is almost identical in design to the Apple Pencil 2, but it is shorter and has a hidden USB-C port for charging and pairing. It is not able to wirelessly charge, and it lacks some of the features available with the more expensive Apple Pencil models such as pressure sensitivity.
Apple does not have an established procedure for updating Apple Pencil hardware, but in the case of the USB-C Apple Pencil, connecting it to an iPad
with a USB-C cable and powering on the iPad should be enough to spur the new software to download.
