Apple Releases New Firmware for USB-C Apple Pencil

Apple today released the first firmware update for the USB-C Apple Pencil that came out last week. The new firmware has a version number of 10M5164.



There is no word on what features, fixes, or updates might be included in the updated firmware, and Apple does not provide release notes for ‌Apple Pencil‌ software releases.

The USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌ is almost identical in design to the ‌Apple Pencil‌ 2, but it is shorter and has a hidden USB-C port for charging and pairing. It is not able to wirelessly charge, and it lacks some of the features available with the more expensive ‌Apple Pencil‌ models such as pressure sensitivity.

The first update for the USB-C Apple Pencil is out! Interestingly, it's labeled as "Apple Pencil Gen 3" Version: 35347.35347.16

Build: 10M5164 — Aaron (@aaronp613) November 14, 2023