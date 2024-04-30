Apple Releases New Firmware for USB-C Apple Pencil

Apple today released a firmware update for the USB-C Apple Pencil that came out last year. The new firmware has a version number of 10M6060, up from 10M5164. On device, the updated firmware version number will be 37377.37377.16.0.



There is no word on what features, fixes, or updates might be included in the new firmware, and Apple does not offer release notes for ‌Apple Pencil‌ software releases.

The USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌ is nearly identical in design to the ‌Apple Pencil‌ 2, but it is shorter and has a hidden USB-C port for charging and pairing. It cannot wirelessly charge, and it lacks some of the features available with the more expensive ‌Apple Pencil‌ models such as pressure sensitivity.

Apple does not have an established procedure for updating ‌Apple Pencil‌ hardware, but in the case of the USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌, connecting it to an iPad with a USB-C cable and powering on the ‌iPad‌ should be enough to spur the update to download.