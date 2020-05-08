MacRumors
Apple's Work on High-End Over-Ear Headphones: Everything We Know

Friday May 8, 2020 10:20 AM PDT by Juli Clover

Apple has been selling audio accessories since December 2016 when the original AirPods launched. We now have the ‌AirPods‌ 2 and the AirPods Pro, and Apple is planning to add to its lineup with new over-ear Apple-branded headphones.

Apple already sells over-ear headphones under its Beats brand, but as with the ‌AirPods‌, Apple is also working on headphones that will be Apple branded rather than Beats branded. These headphones are said to be aimed at the high-end market.


Design

The headphones will feature an all-new design, and while we don't know a lot about it, we do know some details shared by Bloomberg.

Apple is said to be working on two versions of the high-end over-ear headphones, including a premium version with leather-like fabrics and a fitness-focused model that uses lighter, breathable materials with small perforations for better airflow.

Prototypes of the headphones have been described as having a retro-like look with over-ear cups that swivel along with a headband connected with thin metal arms.

Apple is planning to attach the ear pads and the head padding to the headphone's frame magnetically, allowing users to swap different colors and variants in and out for customization purposes.

An icon representing the headphones was found in the code in a leaked version of iOS 14, but little detail can be gleaned from the imagery.

Rumored Features

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's over-ear headphones will feature Active Noise Cancellation, a high-end feature baked into the Beats Studio 3 headphones, Solo Pro headphones, and the ‌AirPods Pro‌.

Active Noise Cancellation is designed to cut down on ambient noise so you can focus on what you're listening to. If it mimics ANC on the ‌AirPods Pro‌, there will be a transparency mode that will enable noise cancelling features, but with an option to continue to hear what's going on around you.

Sound quality is expected to be better than the sound quality of the ‌AirPods‌.

Pricing

Apple could price the new headphones at around $350.

Launch Date

Current rumors indicate the headphones will launch at some point in 2020, though a specific date has not yet been nailed down. Mass production on the headphones is scheduled to begin in mid-2020, which perhaps suggests a fall 2020 launch.

There were rumors indicating that Apple initially planned to launch the headphones at some point in 2019, but that did not happen.

Over-Ear Headphones Rumor History

Guide Feedback

Have a question about Apple's over-ear headphones, know of something we left out, or want to offer feedback? Send us an email here.

