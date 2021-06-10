Apple's Crowdsourced Find My Network Will Soon Help You Locate Your Lost AirPods Pro or AirPods Max

by

With iOS 15, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max will be able to tap into the Find My network, allowing users to locate their lost AirPods in the unfortunate event they get lost outside of nearby Bluetooth range.

airpods pro in case
Users have always been able to locate their ‌AirPods‌ through the ‌Find My‌ app within Bluetooth range. Now, with ‌iOS 15‌, ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods Max‌ can tap into the ‌Find My‌ network to relay their approximate location, even if they're out of Bluetooth range from the owner. ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods Max‌ will still need to be within close proximity to a ‌Find My‌ device, such as an iPhone, however.

‌Find My‌ allows devices to crowdsource the location of other ‌Find My‌ devices, meaning even if they're relatively far away, ‌Find My‌ should be able to provide an approximate location.

Use the ‌Find My‌ network to get an approximate location of your missing ‌AirPods Pro‌ or ‌AirPods Max‌. This will help you get within Bluetooth range so you can play a sound and locate them.

Beats headphones, also owned by Apple, added support for ‌Find My‌ earlier this year. ‌Find My‌ also gained other new features in ‌iOS 15‌, including brand new separation alerts that notify users if a ‌Find My‌ compatible device is left behind, a brand new Find My widget for the Home Screen, and the ability for ‌Find My‌ to locate an ‌iPhone‌ even if its low on battery, or completely turned off.

ButteryScrollin
Even with the case closed?
JohnApples
Even with the case closed?
This is the thing I want to know. Somehow, both me and the girlfriend never lose our actual individual AirPods- we lose the entire darn case with AirPods inside.
JosephAW
But not lessor AirPod models. No worries, printed a sticker on the case with my name and phone number that people can text if they find mine. ;)
chabig
I remember this being mentioned in the keynote. As I recall they said it will work both in the case and out of the case.
one more
I am on iOS 14.6 and I can see AP2 in my Find My already. They show up right now in a closed case and not being used since yesterday. Is it because they are in a Bluetooth range? Also, since AP2 and APP share the same chip (H1), why are AP2 missing from supported devices?
