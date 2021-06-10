Apple's Crowdsourced Find My Network Will Soon Help You Locate Your Lost AirPods Pro or AirPods Max

With iOS 15, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max will be able to tap into the Find My network, allowing users to locate their lost AirPods in the unfortunate event they get lost outside of nearby Bluetooth range.



Users have always been able to locate their ‌AirPods‌ through the ‌Find My‌ app within Bluetooth range. Now, with ‌iOS 15‌, ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods Max‌ can tap into the ‌Find My‌ network to relay their approximate location, even if they're out of Bluetooth range from the owner. ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods Max‌ will still need to be within close proximity to a ‌Find My‌ device, such as an iPhone, however.

‌Find My‌ allows devices to crowdsource the location of other ‌Find My‌ devices, meaning even if they're relatively far away, ‌Find My‌ should be able to provide an approximate location.



Use the ‌Find My‌ network to get an approximate location of your missing ‌AirPods Pro‌ or ‌AirPods Max‌. This will help you get within Bluetooth range so you can play a sound and locate them.

Beats headphones, also owned by Apple, added support for ‌Find My‌ earlier this year. ‌Find My‌ also gained other new features in ‌iOS 15‌, including brand new separation alerts that notify users if a ‌Find My‌ compatible device is left behind, a brand new Find My widget for the Home Screen, and the ability for ‌Find My‌ to locate an ‌iPhone‌ even if its low on battery, or completely turned off.