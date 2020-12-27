AirPods Max Switching to ANC in Only One Cup? Here's How to Fix It

After using AirPods Max for a while now, some users have reported experiencing an issue with the headphones that occurs when switching them between active noise cancelation and transparency modes.



Pressing the noise control button on the right ear cup is meant to toggle ‌AirPods Max‌ between the two modes seamlessly, but sometimes only one of the ear cups will switch modes in response, leaving one cup in ANC and the other in Transparency.

One MacRumors staff member has also run into the problem, which seems to be intermittent. Hopefully Apple can nix the bug in a future software update, but until then, if you're experiencing the issue, follow these steps to reset your ‌AirPods Max‌.



How to Reset AirPods Max

Before you reset your ‌AirPods Max‌, make sure they have some charge by plugging them into a charging point via the supplied USB-C to Lightning Cable. Press and hold the Noise Control button and the Digital Crown until the LED status light at the bottom of the right-hand earcup flashes amber.

After resetting your ‌AirPods Max‌, the issue should be fixed on this occasion and you'll get ANC or Transparency mode in both cups when you press the noise control button. If the problem recurs at a later time, simply repeat the same steps. If the problem is more persistent, it's probably time to contact Apple Support.