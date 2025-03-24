AirPods Max With Lightning vs. USB-C Buyer's Guide: All Differences Compared

by

Apple just announced a notable firmware update for the AirPods Max with USB-C as part of iOS 18.4, so how does the new model now compare to the original Lightning version of ‌AirPods Max‌?

airpods max 2024 colors
In late 2020, Apple announced the ‌AirPods Max‌, a whole new AirPods variant with an over-ear design. In September 2024, the company refreshed the ‌AirPods Max‌'s selection of color options and swapped the Lightning port for USB-C.

There were no other differences between the devices, but the USB-C version did not support wired audio input. This meant that you could not connect the headphones to in-flight entertainment systems, games consoles, or other devices, or benefit from the enhanced audio and reduced latency that comes with a wired connection. iOS 18.4 restores this functionality to the ‌AirPods Max‌ with USB-C and Apple is now selling a USB-C to 3.5mm audio cable.

However, the firmware update also brings some additional features to the ‌AirPods Max‌ with USB-C that the Lightning version will not gain. Back in 2021, Apple said that when a 24-bit, 48 kHz Apple Music lossless track is played from an iPhone into the ‌‌AirPods Max‌‌ using a Lightning cable and a Lightning-to-3.5mm dongle, the audio is converted to analog and then re-digitized to 24-bit, 48 kHz. The re-digitization is not an identical match to the source and Apple was not able to say that it is true lossless audio, but it is better than Bluetooth.

Now, Apple is confidently touting that the ‌AirPods Max‌ with USB-C support "24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio" via a USB-C to USB-C cable. This makes for a clear point of difference between the ‌AirPods Max‌ with Lightning and ‌AirPods Max‌ with USB-C.

In addition, Apple seems to be making a distinction between the implicit reduced latency audio offered by the Lightning version and "ultra-low" latency audio on the USB-C version. Following the recent announcement, all of the differences between the ‌AirPods Max‌ with Lightning and ‌AirPods Max‌ with USB-C are as follows:

‌AirPods Max‌ (Lightning) ‌AirPods Max‌ (USB-C)
Lightning port USB-C port
Enhanced audio via Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable "24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio" via USB-C to USB-C cable
Lossless Personalized Spatial Audio via USB-C to USB-C cable
Reduced latency audio via Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable "Ultra-low" latency audio via USB-C to USB-C cable or USB-C to 3.5mm audio cable
Create and mix audio in Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking via USB-C to USB-C cable
Available in Silver, Space Gray, Sky Blue, Pink, and Green Available in Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Purple, and Orange
Released December 2020 Released September 2024
Now discontinued $549

The original ‌AirPods Max‌ with Lightning are still widely available through third-party retailers and often at significantly lower prices than the $549 USB-C model. For many people, especially those looking for premium over-ear headphones without the steep cost, the Lightning version remains a good choice. They offer the same design, exceptional build quality, active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, and Spatial Audio support as the newer model. If you primarily use ‌AirPods Max‌ wirelessly for music, videos, or casual listening, and have no interest in wired lossless audio or creator-focused features, the Lightning version offers much of the same experience at a better value.

On the other hand, the USB-C ‌AirPods Max‌ are now the clear choice for audiophiles, creators, or anyone who wants the best possible wired audio quality and future-facing functionality. Thanks to iOS 18.4, the USB-C model can deliver 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio when used with a USB-C to USB-C cable, a capability the Lightning version can't match. It also unlocks unique features like Lossless Personalized Spatial Audio and the ability to create or mix content with Spatial Audio and head tracking—something that will appeal to musicians, producers, or advanced users working in Apple's ecosystem.

AirPods frequently see hefty discounts on Amazon and other third-party retailers, so stepping up to the USB-C version may be more worth it if you can take advantage of one of those deals. Both sets of ‌AirPods Max‌ often see solid discounts, so it is always worth seeking the best price using our Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: AirPods Max
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Max (Buy Now)
Related Forum: AirPods

Popular Stories

iCloud General Feature Redux

iPhone Users Who Pay for iCloud Storage Receive a New Perk

Thursday March 20, 2025 12:01 am PDT by
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple has a new perk for you, at no additional cost. The new perk is the ability to create invitations in the Apple Invites app for the iPhone, which launched in the App Store last month. In the Apple Invites app, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations for any occasion, such as birthday parties, graduations, baby showers, and more. Anyone ...
Read Full Article29 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Sunday March 23, 2025 10:00 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
Read Full Article211 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock

iOS 19 Coming in June With These New Features

Thursday March 20, 2025 2:04 pm PDT by
While the first iOS 19 beta is still more than two months away, there are already plenty of rumors about the upcoming software update. Below, we recap the key iOS 19 rumors so far. visionOS-Like Design In January, the YouTube channel Front Page Tech revealed a redesigned Camera app that is allegedly planned for iOS 19. According to Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser, the Camera app...
Read Full Article44 comments
iOS 18

Top 5 New Features Coming in iOS 18.4

Friday March 21, 2025 3:26 pm PDT by
We're not getting new Siri Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.4 as expected, but the upcoming update does have quite a few new additions that will be worth upgrading for. We've rounded up the five best features to look forward to, and if you're not running the beta, you can expect to get access to these in early April. Priority Notifications If you have an iPhone or iPad that supports...
Read Full Article90 comments
Windows Vista

Apple Might Be Having Its Windows Vista Moment, Says Analyst

Thursday March 20, 2025 6:52 am PDT by
Is Apple experiencing a "Vista-like drift into systemically poor execution?" That was a question posed by well-known technology analyst Benedict Evans, in a recent blog post covering Apple's innovation and execution, or seemingly lack thereof as of late. He is referring to Microsoft's Windows Vista operating system, which was widely criticized when it launched in 2007 due to software bugs,...
Read Full Article180 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro teal 1

Apple Says iPhone Driver's Licenses Coming to These 8 U.S. States, But Rollout Remains Slow

Wednesday March 19, 2025 6:55 am PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Unfortunately, this feature continues to roll out very slowly. It has been three and a half years since Apple first announced the...
Read Full Article64 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

Latest iPhone 17 Pro Dummies Highlight Apple's New Part-Glass Design

Thursday March 20, 2025 5:27 am PDT by
Seasoned leaker Sonny Dickson has shared more dummy models of Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series, with the latest lot revealing a noticeable shift in Apple's iPhone Pro model design that goes beyond the much-talked-about new rear camera bar. Dickson points out that the iPhone 17 Pro dummy models feature an outlined area on the back, beginning just below the camera module and extending to the...
Read Full Article122 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Now Just Months Away: Here's What We Know

Tuesday March 18, 2025 9:13 am PDT by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as excellent for...
Read Full Article50 comments
airtag orange

Apple's Next Product is Likely an AirTag 2 With These New Features

Thursday March 20, 2025 2:30 pm PDT by
Following the introduction of the iPhone 16e, new iPads and Macs, and some new accessories over the past month, what will Apple's next product announcement be? Based on rumors, a second-generation AirTag item tracker is likely next up. Last year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that a new AirTag would be released around the middle of 2025. More recently, a leaker known as Kosutami claimed...
Read Full Article21 comments