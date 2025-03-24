AirPods Max With Lightning vs. USB-C Buyer's Guide: All Differences Compared

Apple just announced a notable firmware update for the AirPods Max with USB-C as part of iOS 18.4, so how does the new model now compare to the original Lightning version of ‌AirPods Max‌?



In late 2020, Apple announced the ‌AirPods Max‌, a whole new AirPods variant with an over-ear design. In September 2024, the company refreshed the ‌AirPods Max‌'s selection of color options and swapped the Lightning port for USB-C.

There were no other differences between the devices, but the USB-C version did not support wired audio input. This meant that you could not connect the headphones to in-flight entertainment systems, games consoles, or other devices, or benefit from the enhanced audio and reduced latency that comes with a wired connection. iOS 18.4 restores this functionality to the ‌AirPods Max‌ with USB-C and Apple is now selling a USB-C to 3.5mm audio cable.

However, the firmware update also brings some additional features to the ‌AirPods Max‌ with USB-C that the Lightning version will not gain. Back in 2021, Apple said that when a 24-bit, 48 kHz Apple Music lossless track is played from an iPhone into the ‌‌AirPods Max‌‌ using a Lightning cable and a Lightning-to-3.5mm dongle, the audio is converted to analog and then re-digitized to 24-bit, 48 kHz. The re-digitization is not an identical match to the source and Apple was not able to say that it is true lossless audio, but it is better than Bluetooth.

Now, Apple is confidently touting that the ‌AirPods Max‌ with USB-C support "24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio" via a USB-C to USB-C cable. This makes for a clear point of difference between the ‌AirPods Max‌ with Lightning and ‌AirPods Max‌ with USB-C.

In addition, Apple seems to be making a distinction between the implicit reduced latency audio offered by the Lightning version and "ultra-low" latency audio on the USB-C version. Following the recent announcement, all of the differences between the ‌AirPods Max‌ with Lightning and ‌AirPods Max‌ with USB-C are as follows:

‌AirPods Max‌ (Lightning) ‌AirPods Max‌ (USB-C) Lightning port USB-C port Enhanced audio via Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable "24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio" via USB-C to USB-C cable Lossless Personalized Spatial Audio via USB-C to USB-C cable Reduced latency audio via Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable "Ultra-low" latency audio via USB-C to USB-C cable or USB-C to 3.5mm audio cable Create and mix audio in Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking via USB-C to USB-C cable Available in Silver, Space Gray, Sky Blue, Pink, and Green Available in Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Purple, and Orange Released December 2020 Released September 2024 Now discontinued $549

The original ‌AirPods Max‌ with Lightning are still widely available through third-party retailers and often at significantly lower prices than the $549 USB-C model. For many people, especially those looking for premium over-ear headphones without the steep cost, the Lightning version remains a good choice. They offer the same design, exceptional build quality, active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, and Spatial Audio support as the newer model. If you primarily use ‌AirPods Max‌ wirelessly for music, videos, or casual listening, and have no interest in wired lossless audio or creator-focused features, the Lightning version offers much of the same experience at a better value.

On the other hand, the USB-C ‌AirPods Max‌ are now the clear choice for audiophiles, creators, or anyone who wants the best possible wired audio quality and future-facing functionality. Thanks to iOS 18.4, the USB-C model can deliver 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio when used with a USB-C to USB-C cable, a capability the Lightning version can't match. It also unlocks unique features like Lossless Personalized Spatial Audio and the ability to create or mix content with Spatial Audio and head tracking—something that will appeal to musicians, producers, or advanced users working in Apple's ecosystem.

AirPods frequently see hefty discounts on Amazon and other third-party retailers, so stepping up to the USB-C version may be more worth it if you can take advantage of one of those deals. Both sets of ‌AirPods Max‌ often see solid discounts, so it is always worth seeking the best price using our Deals roundup.