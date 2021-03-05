All the Apps That Support Apple's Spatial Audio Feature

Spatial audio is a sonic feature exclusive to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max that adds surround sound to Apple's premium audio wearables. By utilizing dynamic head tracking, it brings a theater-like audio experience to the movie or video you're watching, so that it seems as if the sound is coming from all around you.



The feature works by comparing the data from your iOS device's gyroscope and accelerometer against the data from your ‌AirPods‌ Pro or ‌AirPods Max‌, ensuring that the sound field stays anchored to the device, even if you move your head.

Unsurprisingly, spatial audio isn't universally supported by third-party apps and services. To save you spending time wondering if a particular app works with the feature, we've put together a list below of all the apps that have officially been updated to support Spatial Audio, and some popular apps that have yet to add support.

Popular Apps That Support Spatial Audio

Air Video HD (Turn on Surround in Audio settings)

Apple's TV app

Disney+

FE File Explorer (DTS 5.1 unsupported)



Foxtel Go (Australia)

HBO Max

Hulu

Plex (Enable old video player in Settings)

Peacock

Discovery+

Paramount+

Popular Apps That Don't Support Spatial Audio

Infuse

Netflix

YouTube

Vimeo

VLC

We'll keep these lists updated as and when we learn of additional third-party apps and updates that come out in support of spatial audio. In the meantime, check the following details to make sure that your hardware is compatible with the feature.

What You Need to Use Spatial Audio

To take advantage of spatial audio on ‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌ or ‌‌AirPods Max‌‌, you need an ‌iPhone‌ 7 or later or one of the ‌iPad‌ models listed below. Note that spatial audio is not supported by any Mac model or any Apple TV models.

You also need iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 or later installed on your device, as well as the latest firmware on your ‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌ or ‌‌AirPods Max‌‌. To learn more about using spatial audio, check out our dedicated how-to article.