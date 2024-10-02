iFixit Shares AirPods 4 and USB-C AirPods Max Teardown Video

Well-known electronics repair website iFixit today shared an AirPods 4 teardown video that offers a look inside Apple's latest wireless earbuds. Specifically, these are the entry-level AirPods 4 without active noise cancellation (ANC).

Unsurprisingly, iFixit said AirPods remain a "nightmare to take apart," with the earbuds earning a lowest-possible 0/10 score on iFixit's reparability scale.

The teardown does not reveal any major internal differences between the AirPods 3 and AirPods 4.

The charging case for the AirPods 4 without ANC is equipped with a 345 mAh battery. This is the same size battery as in the AirPods 3 charging case.

iFixit also opened up the revised AirPods Max, which launched alongside the AirPods 4 last month. Aside from a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, the headphones have no major internal differences compared to the original AirPods Max.