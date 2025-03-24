Apple Now Selling USB-C to 3.5mm Audio Cable

by

Following today's announcement of Lossless audio and Personalized Spatial Audio for the AirPods Max, Apple today released a USB-C to 3.5mm audio cable.

usb c 3
The cable is designed for the ‌AirPods Max‌ with USB-C and Beats Studio Pro headphones, allowing them to be connected directly to the audio-out port of a Mac, in-flight entertainment system, or other device.

This bidirectional cable can be used with both 3.5 mm audio-out and audio-in ports, allowing you to connect your AirPods Max or Beats Studio Pro headphones to 3.5 mm audio sources, or to connect your iPhone or iPad to speakers with 3.5 mm audio ports. When connected to AirPods Max, this cable enables ultra-low latency on par with the device's built-in speakers for an optimal experience when gaming or creating content.

Apple used to sell a similar Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable, but it has now been discontinued. Apple's USB-C to 3.5mm audio cable is available now for $39.00.

Related Roundup: AirPods Max
Tag: Beats Studio Pro
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Max (Buy Now)
Related Forum: AirPods

Popular Stories

iCloud General Feature Redux

iPhone Users Who Pay for iCloud Storage Receive a New Perk

Thursday March 20, 2025 12:01 am PDT by
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple has a new perk for you, at no additional cost. The new perk is the ability to create invitations in the Apple Invites app for the iPhone, which launched in the App Store last month. In the Apple Invites app, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations for any occasion, such as birthday parties, graduations, baby showers, and more. Anyone ...
Read Full Article29 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Sunday March 23, 2025 10:00 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
Read Full Article204 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock

iOS 19 Coming in June With These New Features

Thursday March 20, 2025 2:04 pm PDT by
While the first iOS 19 beta is still more than two months away, there are already plenty of rumors about the upcoming software update. Below, we recap the key iOS 19 rumors so far. visionOS-Like Design In January, the YouTube channel Front Page Tech revealed a redesigned Camera app that is allegedly planned for iOS 19. According to Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser, the Camera app...
Read Full Article44 comments
iOS 18

Top 5 New Features Coming in iOS 18.4

Friday March 21, 2025 3:26 pm PDT by
We're not getting new Siri Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.4 as expected, but the upcoming update does have quite a few new additions that will be worth upgrading for. We've rounded up the five best features to look forward to, and if you're not running the beta, you can expect to get access to these in early April. Priority Notifications If you have an iPhone or iPad that supports...
Read Full Article90 comments
Windows Vista

Apple Might Be Having Its Windows Vista Moment, Says Analyst

Thursday March 20, 2025 6:52 am PDT by
Is Apple experiencing a "Vista-like drift into systemically poor execution?" That was a question posed by well-known technology analyst Benedict Evans, in a recent blog post covering Apple's innovation and execution, or seemingly lack thereof as of late. He is referring to Microsoft's Windows Vista operating system, which was widely criticized when it launched in 2007 due to software bugs,...
Read Full Article180 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro teal 1

Apple Says iPhone Driver's Licenses Coming to These 8 U.S. States, But Rollout Remains Slow

Wednesday March 19, 2025 6:55 am PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Unfortunately, this feature continues to roll out very slowly. It has been three and a half years since Apple first announced the...
Read Full Article64 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

Latest iPhone 17 Pro Dummies Highlight Apple's New Part-Glass Design

Thursday March 20, 2025 5:27 am PDT by
Seasoned leaker Sonny Dickson has shared more dummy models of Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series, with the latest lot revealing a noticeable shift in Apple's iPhone Pro model design that goes beyond the much-talked-about new rear camera bar. Dickson points out that the iPhone 17 Pro dummy models feature an outlined area on the back, beginning just below the camera module and extending to the...
Read Full Article122 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Now Just Months Away: Here's What We Know

Tuesday March 18, 2025 9:13 am PDT by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as excellent for...
Read Full Article50 comments
airtag orange

Apple's Next Product is Likely an AirTag 2 With These New Features

Thursday March 20, 2025 2:30 pm PDT by
Following the introduction of the iPhone 16e, new iPads and Macs, and some new accessories over the past month, what will Apple's next product announcement be? Based on rumors, a second-generation AirTag item tracker is likely next up. Last year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that a new AirTag would be released around the middle of 2025. More recently, a leaker known as Kosutami claimed...
Read Full Article21 comments

Top Rated Comments

JMStearnsX2 Avatar
JMStearnsX2
1 hour ago at 06:54 am
Wow, $39 is an unbelievable price. Unbelievably expensive.
Even for Apple...
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cicalinarrot Avatar
cicalinarrot
1 hour ago at 06:53 am
We can all light up a candle on our altars to the Holy European Union and buy a better one for $10 on Amazon.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
VisceralRealist Avatar
VisceralRealist
46 minutes ago at 07:15 am
“Bi-directional”? So that means it contains both an ADC and a DAC in that connector? That may explain the price…

When using this cable with the APM, it seems the cable converts analog to digital, then the headphone converts digital back to analog. Wired input on these headphones always seemed weird to me, since it must undergo two conversions.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xawnia Avatar
xawnia
35 minutes ago at 07:25 am

What happens if you go straight USB-C (or lightning to USB-C) from an iPhone to the Max? Nothing? That would seem like the obvious way to get lossless.
I agree, it's crazy that these expensive over ear headphones don't support basic USB audio. ? Not only does this cable require the audio signal to go through 2 conversions, DAC and ADC, but on top of that you still need to charge them even though you are listening over a cable.
If they would support USB-C to USB-C cables with a digital signal they could play music and charge at the same time, basically turning off all wireless communication.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PotentPeas Avatar
PotentPeas
54 minutes ago at 07:07 am

For this cable they only mention low latency, but not lossless. Does it mean lossless only works with the included usb-c to usb-c cable?
That seems to be the case, but the Apple press release isn't entirely clear on what modes support what...
I think you will be able to use these with "lossless" content and it will be just as lossless as using any other 3.5mm-connected headphones, but they are just not making that claim because it is not a full digital signal to the headphones.

I wish this cable was available in black (like the Lightning/3.5mm one was), but, you get what you get I suppose.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kk200 Avatar
kk200
51 minutes ago at 07:09 am

Wow, $39 is an unbelievable price. Unbelievably expensive.
Even for Apple...
considering it is with the male connector, the target market is extremely small.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments