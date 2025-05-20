Apple Releases New AirPods Max Firmware

Apple today released a new firmware update for the USB-C version of the AirPods Max headphones. The new firmware is version 7E108, up from the prior 7E101 firmware the device was previously running.



There is no word on what's new in the firmware as of yet, if anything. It is likely that the update focuses on under-the-hood performance improvements.

With the prior 7E101 firmware, Apple added support for lossless audio and ultra low-latency audio for the USB-C ‌AirPods Max‌, so there could also be a bug fix related to this capability.

The USB-C ‌AirPods Max‌ now support 24-bit 48 kHz lossless audio, which is designed to allow listeners to experience music the way the artist created it in the studio.

Firmware can be installed by putting the ‌AirPods Max‌ in Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi, and then plugging them in to charge. It can take up to 30 minutes for firmware to update.

You can check your firmware version by going to Settings > Bluetooth and selecting the Info button next to the ‌AirPods Max‌ when they are connected to an ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, or Mac.