Apple Announces AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones With Noise Cancellation, Priced at $549

Apple today introduced new wireless over-ear headphones called AirPods Max, with key features including high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, and spatial audio. The headphones are priced at $549 in the United States and available to order starting today on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with shipments beginning December 15.



AirPods Max come in five colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink. Apple says the headphones feature a "breathable knit mesh canopy" that distributes weight to reduce on-head pressure.

More details to follow…