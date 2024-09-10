Apple Selling Ear Cushions in New Colors for the Original AirPods Max

by

AirPods Max received a disappointingly minor update this week, to the point that many customers who already own the headphones might not see the value in spending another $549 just for a USB-C charging port and new color options.

AirPods Max Space Gray and Purple Feature
If you want to change up your AirPods Max at a lower cost, however, ear cushion sets in the new Blue, Orange, Purple, Midnight, and Starlight color options are available to purchase on a standalone basis for $69 on Apple's online store. Apple says the ear cushions are compatible with both the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Max.

This will inevitably lead to some quirky color combinations, such as AirPods Max with a red headband and purple ear cushions. Have fun!

