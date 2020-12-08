Apple's AirPods Max Weigh 384 Grams, Heavier Than Most Competing Over-Ear Headphones
Anyone who owns a pair of over-ear headphones will tell you that the weight of the headset can make a big difference to the listening experience. Especially if you're wearing headphones for several hours straight, weight starts to have a real impact on overall comfort.
Apple's new AirPods Max over-ear headphones weigh 13.6 ounces (384 grams), which might not sound like much, but that's relatively heavy compared to many premium over-ear headphones on the market. For comparison, below is a list of stated weights for some of the current market-leading rivals:
- AirPods Max - 13.6 ounces (384.8 grams)
- Audeze LCD-1 – 8.82 ounces (250 grams)
- Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless – 13.4 ounces (380 grams)
- Bose 700 – 8.78 ounces (249 grams)
- Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II – 10.93 ounces (310 grams)
- Sennheiser PXC 550-II – 8 ounces (227 grams)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 – 8.96 ounces (254 grams)
As you can see, Apple's AirPods Max are the heaviest in the list, and substantially heavier in most cases, with only Beyerdynamic's Amiron Wireless studio headphones approaching the same heft at 13.4 ounces (380 grams).
It'll be interesting to see how the ergonomic design of the AirPods Max compensate in this regard. Whether Apple has managed to adequately balance the weight across the headband and cups so as to minimize wear fatigue, won't be answered until the reviews start coming in.
AirPods Max cost $549 and are available to order on Apple's website, with availability beginning December 15.
Top Rated Comments
Buy AirPods or Airpod Pro’s if you want cheaper version. Buy Beats if you want over ear. Or go elsewhere... you dont have to buy them pmsl.
Also the amount of peopel that judge a product before even testing is is MAD.
If you’ve ever wanted to strengthen your neck muscles while running, this might be the device. It just works. :apple:
Concerned what these will be like for running
There isn’t a review, but out the gate the Sony’s have some advantages based on what you’re looking for. The noise cancellation has been superior, they have transparency modes, not really sold on Siri integration but I can see where it’s a plus. Since I have the AirPod pros, I can imagine that spatial audio on the Max will be amazing. It’s just not enough to warrant the price point I don’t think. Plus I’m not an audio engineer so I can’t accurately speak on it, but I believe high fidelity and lossless audio works better with wired headsets currently....but not a lot of consumers even have that quality of music produced from Apple Music, Spotify, etc. Tidal has it but.....who uses Tidal really?
Where have you seen a review saying that the Sonys are better than these?
I'd like to read.