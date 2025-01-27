Apple Finally Explains How to Install New Firmware on Your AirPods

by

Apple regularly releases new firmware for the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, but the company has historically provided limited information on how to initiate an update. That changed today, and Apple updated its AirPods firmware support page with more specific instructions.

airpods 4 blue
Prior to today, here's what Apple said on the subject:

Firmware updates are delivered automatically while your AirPods are charging and in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi . You can also use your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to check that your AirPods have the latest version.

Apple still has that same information, but now it's accompanied by step-by-step instructions on how to force an update, including troubleshooting steps if your AirPods won't update.

  1. Make sure that your AirPods are in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi.
  2. Put your AirPods in their charging case and close the lid.
  3. Plug the charging cable into your charging case, then plug the other end of the cable into a USB charger or port.
  4. Keep the lid of the charging case closed, and wait at least 30 minutes for the firmware to update.
  5. Open the lid of the charging case to reconnect your AirPods to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
  6. Check the firmware version again.

    7. If you still can't update your firmware, reset your AirPods, then try to update your firmware again.

This process was generally already known, but the specific steps for charging via a cable and the 30 minute+ wait time remove any ambiguity on how to get new firmware installed.

Top Rated Comments

DavidMalcolm Avatar
DavidMalcolm
21 minutes ago at 11:25 am
The fact that there is no update firmware now button in the iPhone’s settings is really frustrating. Like I’m not saying don’t do it manually, but what would it hurt simply letting people manually trigger it?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jent Avatar
jent
24 minutes ago at 11:22 am
So this won’t work when the case is charging/connected via MagSafe?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
20 minutes ago at 11:25 am
I'm assuming this will also work with a MagSafe charger?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Anonymous123 Avatar
Anonymous123
19 minutes ago at 11:26 am
For those asking about MagSafe, I’ve been updating my AirPods with a MagSafe charger for a while now with no issues.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
12 minutes ago at 11:33 am
I've never really had any issue with my firmware updating -- seems like every time I check, it's running whatever the current version is. And yet judging from the people who post here everytime there's an update, others don't have it happen as quickly. I wonder why that is?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
12 minutes ago at 11:34 am

For those asking about MagSafe, I’ve been updating my AirPods with a MagSafe charger for a while now with no issues.
So have I, but it's hard to track when the firmware actually took place, unless you sit there and watch it like a boiling pot :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments