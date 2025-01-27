Apple Finally Explains How to Install New Firmware on Your AirPods

Apple regularly releases new firmware for the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, but the company has historically provided limited information on how to initiate an update. That changed today, and Apple updated its AirPods firmware support page with more specific instructions.



Prior to today, here's what Apple said on the subject:



Firmware updates are delivered automatically while your AirPods are charging and in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi . You can also use your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to check that your AirPods have the latest version.

Apple still has that same information, but now it's accompanied by step-by-step instructions on how to force an update, including troubleshooting steps if your AirPods won't update.



Make sure that your AirPods are in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi. Put your AirPods in their charging case and close the lid. Plug the charging cable into your charging case, then plug the other end of the cable into a USB charger or port. Keep the lid of the charging case closed, and wait at least 30 minutes for the firmware to update. Open the lid of the charging case to reconnect your AirPods to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Check the firmware version again. If you still can't update your firmware, reset your AirPods, then try to update your firmware again.

This process was generally already known, but the specific steps for charging via a cable and the 30 minute+ wait time remove any ambiguity on how to get new firmware installed.