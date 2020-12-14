With the first wave of AirPods Max orders now arriving into the hands of customers, as always there are bound to be a few hiccups encountered when trying to connect and use the over-ear headphones with different devices for the first time.



If you're experiencing issues, the first thing you should do before anything else is reset the headphones and see if that resolves the problem. If that doesn't work, or if you've decided to return the headphones, you can reset them to factory settings, which also unpairs them from your iCloud account.



How to Reset AirPods Max

Before you reset your ‌AirPods Max‌, make sure they have some charge by plugging them into a charging point via the supplied USB-C to Lightning Cable. Press and hold the Noise Control button and the Digital Crown until the LED status light at the bottom of the right-hand earcup flashes amber.

If that doesn't solve your problem, you can reset the ‌AirPods Max‌ to factory settings. This will unpair them from your ‌iCloud‌ account, so you'll also have to set them up again with your Apple devices.

How to Reset AirPods Max to Factory Settings

Make sure the headphones have some charge by plugging them into a charging point via the supplied USB-C to Lightning Cable. Press and hold the Noise Control button and the Digital Crown for 15 seconds, until the LED status light at the bottom of the right-hand earcup flashes amber, then white.

If neither of these options work to resolve your particular problem, contact Apple Support.

There are a couple of other notable customization options with the ‌AirPods Max‌ that are worth knowing about. You can reverse the direction of the Digital Crown volume controls, and also customize the mode selection of the Noise Control button.