Video Review: The AirPods Max in 2025

Apple hasn't introduced a major update for the AirPods Max since the headphones came out in 2020, but last year there was a minor refresh with new color options and an upgrade to USB-C charging. With no additional new features on the horizon, we thought we'd take a look at whether the ‌AirPods Max‌ are worth picking up in 2025.

The transition to USB-C didn't upgrade any other internal hardware, so reviews from 2020 about Active Noise Cancellation and sound quality are still valid. The ‌AirPods Max‌ sound great even after five years, but nothing has improved in terms of the overarching listening experience, and with no design updates, the ‌AirPods Max‌ are still on the heavy side for ANC over-ear headphones, and some people find them uncomfortable.

USB-C charging is definitely more convenient than the Lightning-based charging from the prior model, but there is one other change that could draw audiophiles to the ‌AirPods Max‌. With a USB-C wired connection, the ‌AirPods Max‌ support 24-bit 48kHz lossless audio and ultra-low latency, which means you can listen to music the way the artist intended it to sound in the studio.

The latency improvement is notable if you want to use your ‌AirPods Max‌ for things like gaming or editing with a Mac, because there's no longer a Bluetooth listening delay. Unfortunately, you need the USB-C version of the ‌AirPods Max‌ to use these new features, so if you have older Lightning-based ‌AirPods Max‌ that you bought sometime in the last five years, you won't get the lossless and latency improvements.

‌AirPods Max‌ are still stylish and you get Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, which go a long way toward improving the listening experience, plus the ANC is still competitive with other brands. If you can get the ‌AirPods Max‌ on sale so you're not shelling out over $500, the USB-C model is worth considering, but make sure you like the fit.