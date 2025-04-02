Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Max With Lossless Audio Support

Apple today released new 7E101 firmware for the AirPods Max with USB-C, addressing an issue that made the previously released firmware unable to be downloaded.



Apple yesterday seeded out ‌AirPods Max‌ firmware with a version number of 7E99 to enable lossless audio support, but it turned out that ‌AirPods Max‌ users were not able to download the firmware.

The new 7E101 firmware should now be available to all Apple users who have ‌AirPods Max‌ with USB-C, and the update brings lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio to the headphones.

The USB-C ‌AirPods Max‌ now support 24-bit 48 kHz lossless audio, which is designed to allow listeners to experience music the way the artist created it in the studio. Apple says lossless audio and Personalized Spatial Audio offer a "more sonically accurate, uncompressed, and immersive experience."

With lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio support, music creators are able to use the ‌AirPods Max‌ to create and mix in Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking, with just a USB-C cable and a Mac with Logic Pro or other music creation software.

Lossless audio and ultra-low latency is only available for the USB-C ‌AirPods Max‌, as lossless quality requires a USB-C connection to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The headphones need to be running the latest firmware and need to be paired with a device running iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, or macOS Sequoia 15.4.

Firmware can be installed by putting the ‌AirPods Max‌ in Bluetooth range of an ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi, and then plugging them in to charge. It can take up to 30 minutes for firmware to update.

You can check your firmware version by going to Settings > Bluetooth and selecting the Info button next to the ‌AirPods Max‌ when they are connected to an ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, or Mac.