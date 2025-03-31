Apple Releases New AirPods Max Firmware With Lossless and Low-Latency Audio Support
Apple today released a new firmware update for the USB-C version of the AirPods Max headphones. The new firmware is version 7E99, up from the prior 7A291 firmware the device was previously running.
When paired with the iOS 18.4 update, the new AirPods Max firmware brings lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio to the USB-C version of the headphones. The USB-C AirPods Max support 24-bit 48 kHz lossless audio, which is designed to allow listeners to experience music the way the artist created it in the studio. Apple says lossless audio and Personalized Spatial Audio offer a “more sonically accurate, uncompressed, and immersive experience.”
With lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio support, music creators are able to use the AirPods Max to create and mix in Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking, with just a USB-C cable and a Mac with Logic Pro or other music creation software.
Lossless audio and ultra-low latency is only available for the USB-C AirPods Max. The headphones need to be running the latest firmware and need to be paired with a device running iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, or macOS Sequoia 15.4.
Firmware can be installed by putting the AirPods Max in Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac that’s connected to Wi-Fi, and then plugging them in to charge. It can take up to 30 minutes for firmware to update.
You can check your firmware version by going to Settings > Bluetooth and selecting the Info button next to the AirPods Max when they are connected to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
