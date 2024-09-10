AirPods Max Still Lack H2 Chip Following Minor Update With USB-C Port and New Colors

While the AirPods Max were updated this week, some fans of Apple's over-ear headphones have expressed disappointment about the lack of major changes.



There are only two changes with the updated AirPods Max: a USB-C charging port instead of Lightning, and new color options, including Blue, Orange, Purple, Midnight, and Starlight. The headphones did not receive Apple's H2 chip that debuted in the AirPods Pro 2 a few years ago, meaning that they will continue to miss out on Adaptive Audio features, and there are no improvements to active noise cancellation either.

Apple first released the AirPods Max in December 2020, so the headphones are nearly four years old and continue to have the H1 chip from 2019.

The updated AirPods Max can be pre-ordered now and launch on Friday, September 20, with U.S. pricing remaining set at $549. Competing over-ear headphones include the Sony XM5, Sonos Ace, and Bose QuietComfort Ultra, for customers who may consider alternatives after the AirPods Max failed to receive any major changes this week.