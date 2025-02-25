Apple Releases New AirPods Max Firmware

by

Apple today released a new firmware update for the Lightning version of the AirPods Max headphones. The new firmware is version 6F25, up from the prior 6F21 firmware the device was previously running.

Airpods Max Feature Green Triad
Apple does not often provide much insight into what's new with firmware updates, but as this is a firmware update for an older model, it likely includes bug fixes and other minor improvements.

Firmware can be installed by putting the ‌AirPods Max‌ in Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi, and then plugging them in to charge. It can take up to 30 minutes for firmware to update.

You can check your firmware version by going to Settings > Bluetooth and selecting the Info button next to the ‌AirPods Max‌ when they are connected to an ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, or Mac.

Top Rated Comments

F23 Avatar
F23
44 minutes ago at 11:32 am
Tim is giving us the H2 chip via a software update finally.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jashar7 Avatar
Jashar7
43 minutes ago at 11:33 am

I really hope they release new one for the AirPods Pro 2, the 7B21 hasn’t been really great, I have experienced couple disconnecting problems here and also low volume sometime for absolute no reason.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thefrost Avatar
thefrost
46 minutes ago at 11:30 am
Finally an update for the overpriced headphones! :D /s
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
windywalks Avatar
windywalks
16 minutes ago at 12:00 pm

Why just for the lightning version? Are they butchering them so people go out and buy the new model?
They don't have to butcher my pair - they're already loosing connectivity like it's nobody's business and the battery life is half of what it used to.
I've had mine for two and a half years and it has been the worst performing Apple product I've had and I've been using their stuff for 25 years now.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mxrider88 Avatar
mxrider88
30 minutes ago at 11:45 am
Why just for the lightning version? Are they butchering them so people go out and buy the new model?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aevan Avatar
aevan
16 minutes ago at 12:00 pm

Are they butchering them so people go out and buy the new model?
No.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
