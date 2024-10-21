AirPods Pro vs. AirPods Max Buyer's Guide: 30+ Differences Compared

The AirPods Pro and AirPods Max are Apple's highest-end headphone options, so which should you choose?



Almost three years after the launch of the first-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌, Apple unveiled the second-generation model alongside the iPhone 14 lineup and several new Apple Watches in 2022, and swapped the Lightning port for USB-C a year later in 2023. Although the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ feature the same design as their predecessor, they improve on features like Active Noise Cancellation, in-ear detection, and battery life, while introducing new functionality like Adaptive Transparency, volume adjustment touch controls, and precision finding.

In late 2020, Apple announced the ‌AirPods Max‌, a whole new AirPods variant with an over-ear design. Both the ‌AirPods Max‌ and the ‌AirPods Pro‌ feature Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, Hey Siri, and automatic switching. In September 2024, the company refreshed the ‌AirPods Max‌'s selection of color options and swapped the Lightning port for USB-C.

As the two high-end AirPods options, should you consider purchasing the $249 third-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌, or do you need the ‌AirPods Max‌, which still sell for $549? Our guide helps to answer the question of how to decide which of these AirPods are best for you.

‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 (2022, 2023) ‌AirPods Max‌ (2020, 2024) Plastic design Aluminum, stainless steel, and silicone design IPX4 sweat and water resistant earbuds and charging case Available in White only Lightning: Available in Silver, Space Gray, Sky Blue, Pink, and Green

USB-C: Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Purple, and Orange In-ear fit with silicone ear tips (four size options) Over-ear fit Clip-on silicone ear tips (four size options) Magnetic fabric ear cups Skin-detect sensors Optical IR sensors ~10mm custom high-excursion Apple drivers and high dynamic range amplifiers 20mm dynamic Apple drivers and more powerful high dynamic range amplifiers Dual beamforming microphones and inward-facing microphones Nine microphones (eight used for Active Noise Cancellation, three used for voice pickup) H2 chips H1 chips Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.0 Lightning: 2.4GHz connectivity

USB-C: 2.4GHz and 5GHz connectivity 2.4GHz connectivity USB-C: Lossless audio support with Apple Vision Pro "Hey ‌Siri‌" and "‌Siri‌" voice commands "Hey ‌Siri‌" voice commands Force sensor for media and listening mode controls Noise control button for listening mode controls Touch controls for volume adjustment Digital Crown for media controls and volume adjustment Transparency and Adaptive Transparency Transparency Adaptive Audio Conversation Awareness Conversation Boost Loud Sound Reduction Hearing Protection (coming fall 2024) Hearing Test (coming fall 2024) Hearing Aid (coming fall 2024) Lanyard loop U1 chip for Precision Finding Speaker in charging case for Find My Up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge Up to 20 hours hours of listening time on a single charge 5 minutes in the case provides around 1 hour of listening time 5 minutes of charge time provides around 1.5 hours of listening time Charge with Apple Watch charger, MagSafe charger, Qi wireless charging mats, and Lightning or USB-C (depending on model) Charge via USB-C or Lightning only (depending on model) ‌MagSafe‌ Charging Case Smart Case to preserve battery charge in ultra-low-power state $249 $549

While there is some overlap between the ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods Max‌ with features like Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency, the entirely different fit and form factor of the headphones should make it easier for most customers to decide which device they prefer.

The ‌AirPods Max‌ offer a wide range of color options and a more premium design, as well as much longer continuous battery life from a single charge. Owing to its over-ear design and significantly larger drivers, the ‌AirPods Max‌ deliver markedly better audio quality than the ‌AirPods Pro‌, so if your main priority is audio quality, the ‌AirPods Max‌ will undoubtedly be the best choice. If you actively dislike the in-ear design of the ‌AirPods Pro‌, the ‌AirPods Max‌ may also be more comfortable.

On the other hand, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ offer a high-level of convenience and portability due to their small size and charging case. The audio quality of ‌AirPods Pro‌ cannot rival ‌AirPods Max‌, but features like Adaptive Audio, Loud Sound Reduction, and Conversation Boost are ideal for when you're on the go. Due to their lightweight, in-ear design and sweat and water resistance, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ are also perfect for workouts.

The ‌AirPods Pro‌ are much more versatile when it comes to charging, with four different ways to charge, compared to the ‌AirPods Max‌'s obligatory USB-C or Lightning port option, depending on whether you buy the latest version. Due to their size, weight, less durable design, and limited portability, the ‌AirPods Max‌ are best used at home for high-fidelity, prolonged listening sessions, while the ‌AirPods Pro‌ offer a more balanced experience with a high level of convenience and portability.

It is also worth noting that the ‌AirPods Pro‌ have many more features than the ‌AirPods Max‌, such as "‌‌Siri‌‌" voice commands, Precision Finding, Bluetooth 5.3, and lossless audio support, as well as the new hearing protection, testing, and aid features.

AirPods frequently see hefty discounts on Amazon and other third-party retailers, so stepping up to the Max version may be more worth it if you can take advantage of one of those deals. Both sets of AirPods often see solid discounts, so it is always worth seeking the best price using our Deals roundup.