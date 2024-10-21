AirPods Pro vs. AirPods Max Buyer's Guide: 30+ Differences Compared

by

The AirPods Pro and AirPods Max are Apple's highest-end headphone options, so which should you choose?

AirPods Pro vs Max Buyers Guide
Almost three years after the launch of the first-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌, Apple unveiled the second-generation model alongside the iPhone 14 lineup and several new Apple Watches in 2022, and swapped the Lightning port for USB-C a year later in 2023. Although the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ feature the same design as their predecessor, they improve on features like Active Noise Cancellation, in-ear detection, and battery life, while introducing new functionality like Adaptive Transparency, volume adjustment touch controls, and precision finding.

In late 2020, Apple announced the ‌AirPods Max‌, a whole new AirPods variant with an over-ear design. Both the ‌AirPods Max‌ and the ‌AirPods Pro‌ feature Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, Hey Siri, and automatic switching. In September 2024, the company refreshed the ‌AirPods Max‌'s selection of color options and swapped the Lightning port for USB-C.

As the two high-end AirPods options, should you consider purchasing the $249 third-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌, or do you need the ‌AirPods Max‌, which still sell for $549? Our guide helps to answer the question of how to decide which of these AirPods are best for you.

‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 (2022, 2023) ‌AirPods Max‌ (2020, 2024)
Plastic design Aluminum, stainless steel, and silicone design
IPX4 sweat and water resistant earbuds and charging case
Available in White only Lightning: Available in Silver, Space Gray, Sky Blue, Pink, and Green
USB-C: Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Purple, and Orange
In-ear fit with silicone ear tips (four size options) Over-ear fit
Clip-on silicone ear tips (four size options) Magnetic fabric ear cups
Skin-detect sensors Optical IR sensors
~10mm custom high-excursion Apple drivers and high dynamic range amplifiers 20mm dynamic Apple drivers and more powerful high dynamic range amplifiers
Dual beamforming microphones and inward-facing microphones Nine microphones (eight used for Active Noise Cancellation, three used for voice pickup)
H2 chips H1 chips
Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.0
Lightning: 2.4GHz connectivity
USB-C: 2.4GHz and 5GHz connectivity		 2.4GHz connectivity
USB-C: Lossless audio support with Apple Vision Pro
"Hey ‌Siri‌" and "‌Siri‌" voice commands "Hey ‌Siri‌" voice commands
Force sensor for media and listening mode controls Noise control button for listening mode controls
Touch controls for volume adjustment Digital Crown for media controls and volume adjustment
Transparency and Adaptive Transparency Transparency
Adaptive Audio
Conversation Awareness
Conversation Boost
Loud Sound Reduction
Hearing Protection (coming fall 2024)
Hearing Test (coming fall 2024)
Hearing Aid (coming fall 2024)
Lanyard loop
U1 chip for Precision Finding
Speaker in charging case for Find My
Up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge Up to 20 hours hours of listening time on a single charge
5 minutes in the case provides around 1 hour of listening time 5 minutes of charge time provides around 1.5 hours of listening time
Charge with Apple Watch charger, MagSafe charger, Qi wireless charging mats, and Lightning or USB-C (depending on model) Charge via USB-C or Lightning only (depending on model)
‌MagSafe‌ Charging Case Smart Case to preserve battery charge in ultra-low-power state
$249 $549

While there is some overlap between the ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods Max‌ with features like Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency, the entirely different fit and form factor of the headphones should make it easier for most customers to decide which device they prefer.

The ‌AirPods Max‌ offer a wide range of color options and a more premium design, as well as much longer continuous battery life from a single charge. Owing to its over-ear design and significantly larger drivers, the ‌AirPods Max‌ deliver markedly better audio quality than the ‌AirPods Pro‌, so if your main priority is audio quality, the ‌AirPods Max‌ will undoubtedly be the best choice. If you actively dislike the in-ear design of the ‌AirPods Pro‌, the ‌AirPods Max‌ may also be more comfortable.

On the other hand, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ offer a high-level of convenience and portability due to their small size and charging case. The audio quality of ‌AirPods Pro‌ cannot rival ‌AirPods Max‌, but features like Adaptive Audio, Loud Sound Reduction, and Conversation Boost are ideal for when you're on the go. Due to their lightweight, in-ear design and sweat and water resistance, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ are also perfect for workouts.

The ‌AirPods Pro‌ are much more versatile when it comes to charging, with four different ways to charge, compared to the ‌AirPods Max‌'s obligatory USB-C or Lightning port option, depending on whether you buy the latest version. Due to their size, weight, less durable design, and limited portability, the ‌AirPods Max‌ are best used at home for high-fidelity, prolonged listening sessions, while the ‌AirPods Pro‌ offer a more balanced experience with a high level of convenience and portability.

It is also worth noting that the ‌AirPods Pro‌ have many more features than the ‌AirPods Max‌, such as "‌‌Siri‌‌" voice commands, Precision Finding, Bluetooth 5.3, and lossless audio support, as well as the new hearing protection, testing, and aid features.

AirPods frequently see hefty discounts on Amazon and other third-party retailers, so stepping up to the Max version may be more worth it if you can take advantage of one of those deals. Both sets of AirPods often see solid discounts, so it is always worth seeking the best price using our Deals roundup.

Related Roundups: AirPods Max, AirPods Pro
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Max (Buy Now), AirPods Pro (Neutral)
Related Forum: AirPods

Popular Stories

iphone 16 pro max

iPhone 16 Users Complain About Excessive iOS 18 Battery Drain

Thursday October 17, 2024 4:06 pm PDT by
Some iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro users have been experiencing excessive and unexplainable battery drain, according to complaints on Reddit, the Apple Support Communities, and the MacRumors forums. While many of the reports are from iPhone 16 users, older iPhones running iOS 18 may also be experiencing battery life issues. There is a long-running iOS 18 battery life complaint thread on MacRumo...
Read Full Article265 comments
When Will Apple Launch More M4 Macs Feature

Will Apple Release M4 Macs Soon? Here's What the Latest Rumors Say

Friday October 18, 2024 1:45 am PDT by
Apple often releases new Macs in the fall, but we are still waiting for official confirmation that the company has similar plans this year. We're well into October now, and if Apple plans to announce new Macs before the holidays, recent history suggests it will happen this month. Here's what we know so far. It's been 225+ days since Apple released a new Mac, the last being M3 versions of the ...
Read Full Article54 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2

All-New 'iPhone 17 Air' Rumored to Feature Single 48MP Rear Camera, 8GB of RAM, and More

Friday October 18, 2024 11:26 am PDT by
In recent months, several credible sources have claimed that Apple plans to release a redesigned, significantly thinner iPhone 17 model next year. The device's name is not yet known, so we are referring to it as the "iPhone 17 Air" for now. There have been conflicting rumors about the design and specifications for the device, but most sources have agreed that it will have around a 6.6-inch...
Read Full Article119 comments
15 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

18 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.1

Monday October 21, 2024 1:44 am PDT by
Apple is expected to release iOS 18.1 on Monday, October 28, bringing the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update marks the first significant step forward in Apple's AI integration, offering a new Siri contextually-aware experience and a range of additional capabilities powered by on-device machine learning and large language models. There are a ...
Read Full Article34 comments
iphone 16 pro colors 1

iPhone 16 Pro Bug Causing Random Freezing and Restarts

Friday October 18, 2024 2:16 pm PDT by
There appears to be a bug with some iPhone 16 models that is causing random restarts, according to complaints on Reddit, the MacRumors forums, and the Apple Support Communities. Affected users are seeing their iPhones freeze unexpectedly and then reboot. Reports about the issue have been ongoing since the iPhone 16 models first launched in September, and have continued to this week. The iOS...
Read Full Article227 comments
ipad mini 7 apple intelligence a17 pro feature

iPad Mini 7 Benchmarks Confirm 8GB RAM, 5-Core GPU's Slower Speeds

Friday October 18, 2024 5:20 am PDT by
The seventh-generation iPad mini has now appeared on Geekbench, confirming that it has 8GB of memory and revealing how the 5-core GPU version of the A17 Pro chip performs. The new iPad mini, identified as iPad 16,2 on the Geekbench database, includes the same A17 Pro SoC first introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro series last year. The six-core chip is clocked at 3.78 GHz, which matches the...
Read Full Article147 comments
ipad mini 7 feature

iPad Mini 7 Has Display Hardware Changes That Likely Fix Jelly Scrolling

Friday October 18, 2024 12:45 pm PDT by
One of the main complaints about the prior-generation iPad mini 6 was "jelly scrolling" or screen tearing, and it sounds like it's a problem that Apple may have addressed with hardware updates to the iPad mini 7 display. In the most recent episode of the Six Colors Podcast, Jason Snell and Dan Moren discussed the new iPad mini 7, and shared some information about the display. Snell said that ...
Read Full Article108 comments
top stories 19oct2024

Top Stories: New iPad Mini, Upcoming Mac Updates, and More

Saturday October 19, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
The first of a number of imminent Apple product updates arrived this week with the seventh-generation iPad mini, but what else is still in store and when can we expect to see them? On the software side, the public release of iOS 18.1 and related updates with the first Apple Intelligence features is drawing ever closer, and we can expect more of those features to arrive with iOS 18.2 before...
Read Full Article35 comments
iphone 16 pro design cameras

iPhone 17 Pro Models Again Rumored to Feature 48MP Telephoto Camera, 12GB of RAM, and More

Friday October 18, 2024 12:03 pm PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro models are still nearly a year away from launching, analyst Jeff Pu has already outlined his expectations for the devices. In a research note with investment bank Haitong International this week, Pu reiterated his previous claim that both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a 48-megapixel Telephoto rear camera and a 24-megapixel front camera. Both the ...
Read Full Article89 comments

Top Rated Comments

TorbenIbsen Avatar
TorbenIbsen
27 months ago
Comparing the two products is a bit like comparing a boat and a car because they are both "transportation devices". They are very different products.

I have had both products. The Airpods Pro works perfectly, but I had to return the Airpods Max after a couple of days. They simply does not fit large heads and cannot be adjusted to do so. Wearing them was actually painful. - For over-the-ear I replaced them with Bose 700 which is fine as I don't need more than good stereo most of the time. They fit well and does not weigh half an elephant when you are wearing them. And they can be connected to two devices at the same time and switch automatically to the device which has active sound.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JTK Awesome Avatar
JTK Awesome
20 minutes ago at 08:55 am
For me the answer is



APP ear tips aren’t big enough to seal my ear canals, and aftermarket tips suck for APP.

APM are pricey, heavy, and ugly, and the lack of included accessories (cables and a REAL carrying case) for the price is appalling.

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rmsanger Avatar
rmsanger
27 months ago
another over ear option:

https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/focal-bathys-hi-fi-bluetooth-anc-headphones.2364276/?post=31597421#post-31597421
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments