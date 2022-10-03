Adaptive Transparency Feature Works for AirPods Max Users in iOS 16.1 Beta

Last week, Apple's third iOS 16.1 beta expanded the Adaptive Transparency feature introduced with the second-generation AirPods Pro to the original AirPods Pro, and several users have now confirmed it works on AirPods Max, too.



Owners of Apple's premium over-ear headphones running the latest 5A304a firmware have reported access to the new Adaptive Transparency toggle in the AirPods Max section of the Settings app in both iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 betas.

Unveiled with the debut of AirPods Pro 2, Adaptive Transparency is designed to allow the AirPods to block out loud sounds, such loud speakers at a concert, sirens, construction work, without blocking out all noise.

The feature is confirmed to be working on AirPods Max, even though the description beneath the toggle in Settings still only refers to AirPods Pro, so Apple still needs to update the menu. We're still waiting for confirmation that the feature also works on Beats Fit Pro, another device that includes Apple's H1 chip, and will update this article if we learn more.

(Thanks, Grady!)