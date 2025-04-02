New AirPods Max Firmware Unavailable Due to iOS 18.4 Bug, Apple Says Update 'Coming Soon'

AirPods Max users have been left unable to download Apple's new firmware update bringing lossless and low-latency audio support to the headphones, owing to a software bug with iOS 18.4, MacRumors can confirm.



Apple officially announced the new feature support for AirPods Max last week. Then on Monday, Apple released an AirPods Max (USB-C) firmware update version 7E99 in tandem with the rollout of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 software updates for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. However, since then, AirPods Max owners have not been able to successfully update their devices due to an unspecified conflict with the firmware and Apple's latest software.

The AirPods Max firmware was supposed to enable lossless and low-latency audio support as part of the broader software releases. "With this update, AirPods Max will unlock 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio, preserving the integrity of original recordings and allowing listeners to experience music the way the artist created it in the studio," said Apple in a press release. "Lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio enable music creators to fully utilize AirPods Max throughout their entire professional workflow on Logic Pro and other music creation apps."

However, after Apple indicated the firmware was available for download, user reports of problems slowly began to trickle in. As it stands, there's no sign that anyone has been able to install the firmware.

It's still not clear what Apple has done in iOS/iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4 to cause the issue, but all the indications are that Apple will need to release a point update to its platforms to correct the bug. On its AirPods firmware support page, Apple currently lists the unobtainable firmware version 7E99 for AirPods Max as "coming soon."