 Apple to Release These 15 New Products Later This Year - MacRumors
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Apple to Release These 15 New Products Later This Year

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April and May have been relatively slow months for Apple this year, but there is a lot to look forward to heading into WWDC 2026 and beyond.

Apple Event Logo
Apple is expected to release at least 15 more products later this year, with some of them held up until the more personalized version of Siri launches.

Beyond the usual annual updates to iPhones and Apple Watches in September, Apple's all-new smart home hub is finally expected to debut later this year. We are also expecting a foldable iPhone Ultra, a redesigned MacBook Ultra with an OLED display, and long-awaited updates to the Apple TV, HomePod, and HomePod mini. Plus more.

Here is what to expect from Apple later this year, according to rumors.

iPhones

Apple Watches

iPads

Macs

Home

  • Apple TV: A17 Pro chip with support for the more personalized Siri, and Apple's N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support. A built-in FaceTime camera has been rumored for a future Apple TV, but it is unclear if that will arrive with the next model.
  • HomePod mini: S9 chip or newer with support for the more personalized Siri, Apple's N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, improved sound quality, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, and potentially new color options like red.
  • HomePod: A new full-sized HomePod that supports the revamped Siri.
  • Home Hub: An all-new smart home hub featuring the more personalized version of Siri, a 6-inch to 7-inch square display, an A18 chip for Apple Intelligence, FaceTime, and more. Place it on a table or mount it on a wall.

Notes

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Top Rated Comments

bLackjackj Avatar
bLackjackj
12 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Why can I picture just 100’s of thousands of dusty old A17 Apple TV’s,..just sitting in a warehouse for 2 years, waiting on some sort of Siri by Google update?

Literally 2 years late!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
crsh1976
26 minutes ago at 06:49 am
The rollout of the M5 family has definitely slowed down to a crawl for desktops with the ram and storage chip shortage - the M4 desktops are in very high demand from all sides, delivery dates are getting longer every day, but no update has happened yet. The situation is a total pickle.

Oh and please release the new AppleTV already, nobody cares or is waiting for Siri anyway.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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