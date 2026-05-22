Apple to Release These 15 New Products Later This Year
April and May have been relatively slow months for Apple this year, but there is a lot to look forward to heading into WWDC 2026 and beyond.
Apple is expected to release at least 15 more products later this year, with some of them held up until the more personalized version of Siri launches.
Beyond the usual annual updates to iPhones and Apple Watches in September, Apple's all-new smart home hub is finally expected to debut later this year. We are also expecting a foldable iPhone Ultra, a redesigned MacBook Ultra with an OLED display, and long-awaited updates to the Apple TV, HomePod, and HomePod mini. Plus more.
Here is what to expect from Apple later this year, according to rumors.
iPhones
- iPhone 18 Pro: A20 Pro chip, a smaller Dynamic Island, a simplified Camera Control button, a Dark Cherry color option, variable aperture for at least one rear camera, Apple's C2 modem with support for 5G web browsing via satellite, and more.
- iPhone 18 Pro Max: The same features rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro, but the Pro Max model might be slightly thicker.
- iPhone Ultra: A foldable iPhone Ultra with a 7.7-inch inner display and 5.3-inch outer display, two rear cameras, one front camera, a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID, and more. iOS 27 is expected to be tailored for the foldable iPhone, allowing for side-by-side apps and other iPad-like multitasking functionality.
Apple Watches
- Apple Watch Series 12: A faster S11 chip or newer, plus design changes such as Touch ID and/or more health sensors (disputed).
- Apple Watch Ultra 4: A faster S11 chip or newer, plus design changes ( such as Touch ID and/or more health sensors (disputed). There may also be additional satellite features for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and newer, such as Apple Maps via satellite and the ability to send and receive photos with Messages via satellite.
iPads
- iPad 12: A16 chip → A18 chip or A19 chip with Apple Intelligence support.
- iPad mini: A17 Pro chip → A19 Pro or A20 Pro chip, an OLED display, a vibration-based speaker system, and a water-resistant design.
Macs
- Mac Studio: M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips → M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips.
- Mac mini: M4 and M4 Pro chips → M5 and M5 Pro chips.
- iMac: M4 chip → M5 chip, plus new color options.
- MacBook Ultra: A major MacBook Pro redesign in late 2026 or early 2027, with M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, an OLED display, a touch screen, a Dynamic Island, and a thinner design. On this laptop, which will reportedly be named MacBook Ultra, macOS 27 is expected to offer a touch-friendly interface.
Home
- Apple TV: A17 Pro chip with support for the more personalized Siri, and Apple's N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support. A built-in FaceTime camera has been rumored for a future Apple TV, but it is unclear if that will arrive with the next model.
- HomePod mini: S9 chip or newer with support for the more personalized Siri, Apple's N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, improved sound quality, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, and potentially new color options like red.
- HomePod: A new full-sized HomePod that supports the revamped Siri.
- Home Hub: An all-new smart home hub featuring the more personalized version of Siri, a 6-inch to 7-inch square display, an A18 chip for Apple Intelligence, FaceTime, and more. Place it on a table or mount it on a wall.
Notes
- Apple's smart home hub may be accompanied by accessories such as a security camera/sensor and a Face ID doorbell.
- AirPods Ultra with cameras for Visual Intelligence are also rumored, but it is unclear if they are launching this year or later.
- The next Mac Studio and Mac mini models as well as the MacBook Ultra could be delayed until 2027 due to the RAM chip shortage.