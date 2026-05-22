Apple to Release These 15 New Products Later This Year

April and May have been relatively slow months for Apple this year, but there is a lot to look forward to heading into WWDC 2026 and beyond.



Apple is expected to release at least 15 more products later this year, with some of them held up until the more personalized version of Siri launches.

Beyond the usual annual updates to iPhones and Apple Watches in September, Apple's all-new smart home hub is finally expected to debut later this year. We are also expecting a foldable iPhone Ultra, a redesigned MacBook Ultra with an OLED display, and long-awaited updates to the Apple TV, HomePod, and HomePod mini. Plus more.

Here is what to expect from Apple later this year, according to rumors.



iPhones

Apple Watches

Apple Watch Series 12: A faster S11 chip or newer, plus design changes such as Touch ID and/or more health sensors (disputed).

A faster S11 chip or newer, plus design changes such as Touch ID and/or more health sensors (disputed). Apple Watch Ultra 4: A faster S11 chip or newer, plus design changes ( such as Touch ID and/or more health sensors (disputed). There may also be additional satellite features for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and newer, such as Apple Maps via satellite and the ability to send and receive photos with Messages via satellite.

iPads

Macs

Home

Notes