New Apple TV 4K and HomePod Likely Won't Launch Until New Siri is Ready

Apple has a new version of the HomePod and a new Apple TV 4K ready to go, but the devices may be tied to the Siri update that's been continually postponed, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In a report on a planned September launch for new ‌Siri‌ capabilities and the home hub that's reliant on the revamped version of ‌Siri‌, Gurman says the updated ‌Apple TV‌ and ‌HomePod‌ are both linked to "new artificial intelligence features."

We've been hearing rumors about a new HomePod mini and a refreshed ‌Apple TV‌ 4K since 2024. Gurman said several times in 2025 that Apple was aiming for a launch before the end of the year, but no new Apple TV or HomePod materialized. We also didn't hear a word about the devices at Apple's early 2026 launch event last week, which saw the introduction of the iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, and more.

At this point, it seems like Apple may not introduce the new ‌Apple TV‌ 4K and ‌HomePod‌ until the new version of ‌Siri‌ is ready. Apple was planning to debut the Apple Intelligence version of ‌Siri‌ in iOS 26.4, but the revamp has been pushed back because ‌Siri‌ still isn't working reliably. Apple is now aiming to launch all of the new ‌Siri‌ features in iOS 27 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, though it's possible we could see some of the capabilities before September as part of an iOS 26.5 update.

Gurman's wording today mentions a "‌HomePod‌" rather than a ‌HomePod mini‌ specifically, but in past reports, he has claimed that Apple has a new version of the ‌HomePod mini‌ ready to go. It's not clear if the larger ‌HomePod‌ is also getting refreshed, or if Apple is only planning to update its smaller speaker.

The ‌Apple TV‌ 4K hasn't been refreshed since 2022. Rumors suggest that it will get an A17 Pro chip and Apple's N1 networking chip, but no major design updates. The A17 Pro chip is capable of supporting ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features, and it was previously used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPad mini.

The ‌HomePod mini‌ is expected to get a newer Apple Watch chip and it could also adopt the N1 and an updated UWB chip.