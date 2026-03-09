Skip to Content

New Apple TV 4K and HomePod Likely Won't Launch Until New Siri is Ready

by

Apple has a new version of the HomePod and a new Apple TV 4K ready to go, but the devices may be tied to the Siri update that's been continually postponed, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

HomePod mini and Apple TV
In a report on a planned September launch for new ‌Siri‌ capabilities and the home hub that's reliant on the revamped version of ‌Siri‌, Gurman says the updated ‌Apple TV‌ and ‌HomePod‌ are both linked to "new artificial intelligence features."

We've been hearing rumors about a new HomePod mini and a refreshed ‌Apple TV‌ 4K since 2024. Gurman said several times in 2025 that Apple was aiming for a launch before the end of the year, but no new Apple TV or HomePod materialized. We also didn't hear a word about the devices at Apple's early 2026 launch event last week, which saw the introduction of the iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, and more.

At this point, it seems like Apple may not introduce the new ‌Apple TV‌ 4K and ‌HomePod‌ until the new version of ‌Siri‌ is ready. Apple was planning to debut the Apple Intelligence version of ‌Siri‌ in iOS 26.4, but the revamp has been pushed back because ‌Siri‌ still isn't working reliably. Apple is now aiming to launch all of the new ‌Siri‌ features in iOS 27 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, though it's possible we could see some of the capabilities before September as part of an iOS 26.5 update.

Gurman's wording today mentions a "‌HomePod‌" rather than a ‌HomePod mini‌ specifically, but in past reports, he has claimed that Apple has a new version of the ‌HomePod mini‌ ready to go. It's not clear if the larger ‌HomePod‌ is also getting refreshed, or if Apple is only planning to update its smaller speaker.

The ‌Apple TV‌ 4K hasn't been refreshed since 2022. Rumors suggest that it will get an A17 Pro chip and Apple's N1 networking chip, but no major design updates. The A17 Pro chip is capable of supporting ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features, and it was previously used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPad mini.

The ‌HomePod mini‌ is expected to get a newer Apple Watch chip and it could also adopt the N1 and an updated UWB chip.

Top Rated Comments

T
Todd Fisher
1 day ago at 12:58 pm

Steve Jobs would have totally canned the entire Siri team by now, and it would have been the right call. Siri is such a %$^$*& joke. And that's me being polite.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I
iPrabhu
1 day ago at 12:47 pm
We won't see that new ones until 2027 then. Just saying 🤷‍♂️
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
Minato1990
1 day ago at 12:48 pm
Tim Cook
This is pathetic.
I’d say more but it would be too foul and get me in trouble
GAHHHHHH
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
thelion7
1 day ago at 01:16 pm

At this rate the hardware they’re currently holding off on releasing will be obsolete by the time Siri is “ready”
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nortonandreev Avatar
nortonandreev
1 day ago at 01:04 pm
So never…
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kiranmk2 Avatar
kiranmk2
22 hours ago at 03:07 pm

Does this means the new HomePod will get the new siri?
More likely the new AppleTV (and/or the HomePad) will process the Siri requests from HomePod Minis.

I don't understand this decision. As mentioned, the new HomePod Mini isn't going to support new Siri itself without another A17Pro (or later)-containing device, so why not just release that now as a better HomePod Mini (new colours, better Handoff via U2 chip, faster WiFi and processing)?

The Apple TV too, why not launch it now as an updated Apple TV and then add the Siri offload capability via an OS update later. I get that Apple is likely trying to have a big launch for the new Siri and Apple Intelligence consisting of software and new hardware launching in tandem, but there is a real risk of both the Apple TV 4K and HomePod Mini updates being on the verge of being obsolete at lauch (an A17Pro AI processing device launched alongside the A20 chip and an S9-based S10-equiped HomePod launched alongside the S12 chip). I think it makes more sense to launch the devices now when they don't seem quite so outdated and then give them a widely promoted free software update to enable new Siri Apple Intelligence later in the year, which will make it seem like Apple isn't making you run out and buy all new hardware just to get an unproven Siri & widely derided AI.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
