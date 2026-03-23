 Apple Reportedly Working on 'Small Sensor for Managing Home Security' - MacRumors
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Apple Reportedly Working on 'Small Sensor for Managing Home Security'

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Here's an interesting tidbit from Mark Gurman's profile of John Ternus for Bloomberg: Apple is apparently working on a smart home sensor.

iOS 26 Home Feature
The article said Ternus is leading development of a trio of new home products, including a tabletop robot with a swiveling screen, a smart home hub with Apple Intelligence and facial recognition, and "a small sensor for managing home security."

The sensor has an internal codename of J450, according to Gurman. In his previous reporting, he has referred to this J450 product as a security camera, but in his Ternus profile he opted to describe the accessory as a "small sensor."

Ultimately, it sounds like it will be both a HomeKit camera and a sensor.

Last August, Gurman reported that the camera was "designed for home security" and "has facial recognition and infrared sensors to determine who is in a room." It will be powered by a battery, he added, so it will probably be wireless.

In addition to security, Gurman said the accessory will be designed for "automating tasks."

"Apple believes users will place cameras throughout their home to help with automation," wrote Gurman. "That could mean turning lights off when someone leaves a room or automatically playing music liked by a particular family member."

Indeed, many third-party HomeKit sensors offer all-in-one functionality for motion and people detection, indoor temperature and humidity measurement, the level of light in a room, and more. These sensors are typically part of a home's broader HomeKit ecosystem, working in unison with smart lightbulbs, door locks, thermostats, and more.

Apple is planning to develop an entire lineup of smart home cameras and security products, according to that August report, and that might even include a video doorbell with Face ID. These accessories will likely be sold as optional add-ons to the company's long-rumored smart home hub, which is currently expected to launch in September.

Tags: Apple Smart Home Camera, Bloomberg, Mark Gurman

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Top Rated Comments

k1121j Avatar
k1121j
6 minutes ago at 09:55 am
Not interested with HKSV max resolution being 1080p, recording is terrible in HomeKit (missed events etc.), i tried as many HomeKit cameras as i could get my hands on all terrible.

Ill stick with my Ubiquity cameras, CloudKey, with home bridge plugin.
No monthly fees
Cheaper cameras, more options,
Better recording options & quality,
Can view in HomeKit if you want.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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